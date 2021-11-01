Share the joy













How gambling companies use social media to their advantage

In this day and age, social media is an integral part of every business’ marketing strategy. It is used to build their reputation, communicate, and interact with their customers and promote themselves to their target market.

When used effectively, social media is a powerful tool that can support business growth and help brands to thrive in highly competitive industries. Gambling companies such as online casinos and sports betting sites are examples of businesses that exist in a challenging, competitive market where social media is essential for promotional opportunities and brand voice.

Large gambling companies can also utilize social media to draw attention to the family of brands that they operate. DraftKings is one such company, they offer online casino games as well as sports betting and fantasy sports news and games. The vast majority of their social media activity covers live sporting events, the entertaining nature of these tweets draws attention towards the brand, increasing the chance of the reader engaging with the product.

These are just some of the ways that gambling companies use social media to their advantage:

Growing their customer base

One of the main objectives behind using social media for gambling companies is growing their customer base through promotional content. These companies post information about their latest games, betting promotions and any bonuses they offer to entice new players.

They are able to measure the success of posts through analyzing the click through rates and engagement statistics for the links they include. Promoting on social media is often cheaper than other types of promotion such as television or radio and still has the potential to reach millions of people.

Targeted promotions

Sometimes the companies can find it difficult to reach the right audiences with their posts, online casinos and betting sites need to reach adults over the legal gambling age that are interested in playing games or wagering money. To help target their content at the right people, many sites use paid advertising on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter.

Paid advertising features allow them to target audiences by location, interests, online activity, and age range. They can also be used as part of a re-targeting strategy that promotes content to users that may have clicked through to their site in the past but not signed up for an account.

Social media is saturated with content so it is imperative that gambling companies can target their promotions at the audiences that are most likely to convert into players and bettors.

Sharing knowledge and resources

They do not just use social media for attracting new customers, it can also be a useful tool for nurturing their current loyal user base. Online gambling sites sometimes use their platforms to share tips for playing and resources that may interest gamblers.

These companies often also share news and current events that are likely to be of interest to their customers. For example, it makes sense that a sports betting site user would be interested to hear about significant events such as new signings for national and international team sports.

Reviews and advocacy

Social media is not just for gambling companies to post their own content, it is also a medium to two-way communication and user generated content. Site users can share their experiences (good and bad!) of using a gambling site and some platforms, such as Facebook, have specific review features to enable this.

Brand advocacy is also another popular reason that gambling companies use social media. Influencer marketing is a growing trend and companies can strike deals with influencers that have a high number of relevant followers to promote their brand.

Audiences are often more trusting of information or opinions that comes from an individual rather than a faceless brand, particularly if the influencer is someone that they follow and admire.

Customer communications

Lastly, another use for social media is customer support. Customers often expect that they will have a number of different ways they can contact a website’s support team if they have an inquiry, such as how to withdraw winnings or troubleshoot account issues.

Customers can send direct messages straight to the company and companies can use social media monitoring tools to collate messages and send responses quickly. This can be a lower costing and more convenient option in comparison to monitoring customer support phone lines.

To manage customer messages in a timely and effective way, gambling companies will need to set up processes between their support team and those in charge of monitoring their social accounts, which is often a marketing team or external agency.

Using social, gambling operators can establish themselves as trustworthy, reputable sites and keep customers and prospects informed about their latest releases and developments.

All high-profile gambling sites have an established presence on social networking sites and post and engage with their audiences regularly. When used well, social media is a very effective and convenient medium for marketing, advertising and customer support for gambling companies and is often used in conjunction with other tools as part of the wider strategy.

