How electric vehicles help the environment

Electric vehicles are now becoming a more popular form of transportation due to their technological newness. They can help benefit the environment and offer a compelling solution to mitigate environmental damage. In this article, we take a look at what electric vehicles are, how their chargers work, and how they can help the environment.

What are electric vehicles (EVs)

Electric vehicles (EVs) are vehicles and automobiles that are usually powered by electricity, either primarily or secondarily. Instead of Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs) that run on diesel or gasoline, they use electric motors, or they may use both. Overall, these vehicles have electricity stored in internal, rechargeable batteries, meaning electricity is their primary source of energy.

2 types of EVs

EVs can come in many different forms. These include Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and All-Electric Vehicles (AEVs).

AEVs are powered entirely by electricity. They are also sometimes known as Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). They have an onboard battery pack, which is where electrical energy is stored, and electric motors propel the vehicle. As AEVs do not have an internal combustion engine, they instead produce zero tailpipe emissions.

PHEVs on the other hand have both ICEs and electric motors, so they can be charged by plugging in the vehicle into an external power source. When they are charged, they can operate in electric mode for a certain range. Afterwards, they can then switch over to using their ICE when required. PHEVs offer a good deal of flexibility for car owners since they use both electricity and gasoline, combining both the benefits of lower emissions as well as extended range.

How do EV chargers work?

EV chargers function very similarly to regular chargers for electronic devices. However, they are scaled up to accommodate the electricity needed to power an entire vehicle. The process of charging typically takes several steps:

Connection: The EV owner first connects the charging cable from the charger to their vehicle. They must choose the right connector that is compatible with their vehicle’s charging port.

Communication: When the vehicle has been connected, the EV charger and vehicle communicate to create a connection. This is to ensure compatibility, and it is often done through protocols such as the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP), or proprietary protocols that are specific to the vehicle’s charging network.

Authorization and Authentication: Usually, the EV owner has to verify their identity to access the charging service. This is done through mobile apps, ID cards, or certain payment systems.

Power delivery: Once an EV owner has been authenticated and authorised, the charger will then supply electric power to the vehicle’s onboard charger. This means it converts the AC power from the charger to DC power suitable for charging the vehicle’s batteries.

Charging process: The vehicle’s onboard charger monitors the battery’s state of charge and communicates with the charger in order to adjust the charging parameters as needed. This is done to ensure safety and efficiency when charging.

Complete charging: Once the vehicle’s battery reaches the desired state of charge, the session will then stop. The EV owner can then disconnect the charging cable from their vehicles.

Types of EV chargers

There are plenty of types of EV chargers in order to accommodate vehicles of different sizes. The charging modes generally depend on a variety of factors. You can check out types of EV chargers through suppliers such as RS Components.

Level 1

Level 1 chargers are the slowest and simplest of all. They are typically included with the EV upon being bought. These chargers plug into standard household electrical outlets of 120 volts, and they provide a charging rate of 2-5 miles of range per hour of charging. Level 1 chargers are typically popular in overnight charging stations when faster charging speeds are not really needed.

Level 2

Level 2 chargers use higher power levels than Level 1 chargers. As such, they need a dedicated 240-volt electrical circuit, which is similar to what is used for larger appliances like washers and dryers. Therefore, they provide faster-charging speed compared to Level 1 chargers. They also usually deliver around 10-30 miles of range per hour of charging. Level 2 chargers are generally found in many charging stations in workplaces, residential blocks, as well as shopping malls.

Level 3 (DC fast chargers)

Finally, Leve 3 EV chargers, also known as DC Fast Chargers (DCFC) are the fastest charging option available for EVs. They deliver high power directly to a vehicle’s battery, which allows for faster charging of up to 80% in 30 minutes to an hour – of course, this depends on the vehicle and charger capabilities. These chargers can be found in some charging stations, and in more commercial settings.

Environmental benefits of EVs

EVs are considered a promising solution that can help reduce the environmental impact of transportation and travelling. Below are a few of their key benefits, as you can see:

More efficient use of energy

Electric motors are often more energy efficient than ICEs, as they convert a higher percentage of electrical energy from the battery when moving forward. This results in less wasted energy and overall better energy use. As such, it leads to less energy consumption and a smaller carbon footprint for owners.

Reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

Vehicles that have ICEs release carbon dioxide and other pollutants when they operate. However, EVs do not produce any tailpipe emissions as they are powered by electricity instead. This contributes to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. This leads to better air quality with significantly fewer CO2 emissions.

Integrating renewable energy sources

EV owners integrate their driving with renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power to generate electricity. This reduces their reliance on fossil fuels. Since fossil fuels are considered finite resources and can be exhausted in the future, the use of EVs promotes a more sustainable transportation system.

