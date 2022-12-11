Share the joy

How do quality backlinks affect SEO?

Backlinks are an essential part of any successful search engine optimization (SEO) strategy. They are links from one website to another, and they play an important role in search engine results, increasing visibility and ultimately driving more traffic to your website.

In this blog post, we’ll explain how backlinks affect SEO. We’ll discuss how to use them strategically to improve your search engine rankings, as well as some tips for building high-quality backlinks. So, let’s discuss this in detail.

Why backlinks are important for promotion

Backlinks are one of the ranking factors for a website in search results. How significant this factor is unknown. The most common judgment is this: in recent years, the importance of backlinks has decreased, but search engines still take into account this factor.

Ahrefs conducted a study of more than a billion pages on the Internet and found that the lack of backlinks to the site is most likely to hinder promotion. 66.31% of sites have no backlinks, and 26.29% of sites have up to three backlinks. All these sites receive almost no traffic from Google.

It is believed that increasing the number of backlinks gives such positive results:

Increasing search rankings. Search engines consider backlinks a sign of trust in a site. It is assumed that the more links that lead to the site, the more people trust it. That is, the more links, the higher the site can be ranked in the search results for relevant queries.

. Links on pages of other sites help you get traffic from those sites. Readers see an interesting link, click on it, and go to the promoted resource. This traffic can positively influence behavioral factors. Increases Site Authority: In most cases, a website with a higher Site Authority will have a SERP advantage over a site with a lower Site Authority value. Quality backlinks will improve your site’s domain authority and page authority very quickly.

How to create a quality backlink

Not all backlinks have the same “weight” – that is, they give the same positive effect. Here are some tips on how to get the most out of linking to other sites.

Create relevant links. A backlink placed on a site of the same subject as the site being promoted is more useful than an irrelevant one. At the same time, the anchor should look natural and correspond to the content of the page at the link.

A backlink placed on a site of the same subject as the site being promoted is more useful than an irrelevant one. At the same time, the anchor should look natural and correspond to the content of the page at the link. Post links to authoritative sites. Authoritative resources are sites that search engines trust more than others. They have a lot of external links, and their content is high-quality and useful.

Authoritative resources are sites that search engines trust more than others. They have a lot of external links, and their content is high-quality and useful. Place links in the text, not in separate blocks on the page. SEO researcher and promotion consultant Bill Slavsky says that backlinks are more powerful if they are in the main content area of ​​the page. The link will have less “weight” if it is difficult to find; it is placed at the bottom of the page and is not highlighted in any way from the rest of the text.

How to get backlinks to a website

There are three ways to get backlinks:

Create. You can manually add a link to the site in directories, forums, comments, maps, and social networks. A self-created inbound link will not carry much value and will tend toward an unethical way of optimizing.

You can manually add a link to the site in directories, forums, comments, maps, and social networks. A self-created inbound link will not carry much value and will tend toward an unethical way of optimizing. Deserve. That is, to create useful and interesting content. Users will share links to it on social networks, in private messages, or on their blogs.

That is, to create useful and interesting content. Users will share links to it on social networks, in private messages, or on their blogs. Build-up. In this case, you need to place links in articles on other sites and write articles for blogs with a link to your site. Often, to place an article, you need to agree with the site editor. It will help you choose a topic that will suit both you and the editors of the resource.

Accumulated and well-deserved links are the most effective: they are relevant, visible, and located on authoritative sites.

As a site owner, it becomes difficult for you to create quality backlinks yourself. That’s why it is suggested to take the help of professional link building services. They can help you identify potential link opportunities. This may involve conducting research to find websites that are relevant to your industry and are likely to be interested in linking to your content.

Once potential link opportunities have been identified, link-building services can help you reach out to these websites and request a link. This can be a time-consuming process, and link-building services can help save you time by doing it for you.

Things to keep in mind!

Link building is one of the hardest things to do, but it will be worth your time and investment. Our advice is to get a quality link that brings more value to your site. Not always, the more backlinks, the higher the site in search results. It is important that the links are of high quality. It’s better to have one link on a popular, relevant site than ten on a blog that no one reads.

The number of backlinks should grow smoothly. Otherwise, search robots will suspect cheating, and a filter may be applied to the site that will interfere with the promotion.

Always use the right strategies when creating backlinks. Be patient, and you will eventually get to the top of your search results.

