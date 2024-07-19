Share the joy

How Do Engineers Streamline Component Sourcing?

Deconstructing Our Daily Life

The majority of people rarely give thought to the complex parts found in commonplace appliances like cars, dryers, and coffee makers. For example, a coffee maker has 45 pieces, which include a heating element, foamer head, adapter, and rocker switch. With 125 elements, including springs, a motor, a valve, and a thermostat, dryers are more intricate devices. In contrast, an automobile’s 30,000+ parts include sensors, hubs, switches, alternators, and brackets. Industrial designers and engineers must devote thousands of hours to designing these products. Finding the appropriate components, though, might be difficult.

Challenges in Sourcing Components

When sourcing components, engineers confront a number of challenges. Parts that manufacturers make and buy are combined to create everyday products. Engineers must therefore recognize and choose supplier parts early in the design process. They are equipped with multiple techniques. DIY redrawing is one technique where engineers redrill components that are manufactured by suppliers. This is time-consuming and prone to errors, but it allows customisation and preferred forms. Requesting data from manufacturers is an additional technique that provides precise data but has slow return times and a small variety of brands.

On websites like GrabCAD, engineers can also access user-generated resources; however, they might not be certified, which could make it challenging to locate and get the parts later. Manufacturers’ on-demand downloads offer precise, up-to-date information with fast return times, but there are still few available brands. Component search engines provide immediate revisions, over 100 formats, manufacturer-certified data, and a wide range of brands and items.

The Burden on Engineers

Studies show that forty-five percent of design engineers work on this task for more than 60 minutes every day. This inefficiency emphasizes the necessity of a simplified procedure for quickly locating standardized parts.

The Answer Is 3Dfindit

3Dfindit is one program that claims to transform the sourcing of components. This robust search engine meets the needs of engineers searching for particular items, like a “pipe adapter.” Access to more than 100 formats and on-demand product configuration are only two of its many advantages. It also offers trillions of PDF datasheets that are configured and items that have been certified by manufacturers. With a database of 6,000 manufacturers, it offers powerful search capabilities for various components. By utilizing 3Dfindit, engineers may drastically cut down on the time and effort needed to locate component data, saving up to 625 hours and $70,000 yearly per engineer.