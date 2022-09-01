Share the joy

How Digital Marketing Boosts Beauty eCommerce Sales

For most of the beauty industry’s existence, customers traveled to makeup counters to test and select products. However, advances in digital imaging quality have made it possible for cosmetic brands to attract buyers through photos and videos.

This has contributed to the rise of the beauty eCommerce industry, which is expected to become a $30 billion market within the next three years.

A successful eCommerce beauty campaign relies on an outstanding digital marketing strategy. This includes the curation of high-quality image and video content that aligns with the tastes and needs of your target market.

Establish a Brand

Branding is one of the most salient differentiators in the beauty industry. Customers gravitate towards brands that appeal to their values and sense of identity. If you can translate your branding concept into visual mediums, you can make it easier for your audiences to connect to your products.

You can look through popular brands with large social media followings to get an idea of successful concepts. For example, brands that value diversity and inclusion often include models from a variety of backgrounds in their campaigns. You may also notice that companies will align their imagery with their products’ standout features.

Organic or vegan cosmetic brands may include images related to nature or purity in their branding. Companies can also reflect their brand values in their packaging and product staging.

As your customers will be using images and videos to guide their buying decisions, it is essential that every product’s color appears accurately.

By using professional-grade production equipment, such as ring lights with high CRI and color balancing software, you can create impactful digital marketing campaigns that will motivate your audience to buy.

Demonstrate Products

Since beauty customers can range from novices to professional makeup artists, the potential for demonstrative content is endless. Tutorials and how-to videos not only raise your brand’s profile but also lend credibility to your company as an industry leader.

Beauty product demonstrations can focus on a single item or show how several products in a line can work together. This type of content appeals to professionals and consumers alike as it provides insight into how the product will appear in person.

Product demos can also walk customers through the selection process. For example, an advertisement can share tips for choosing the right shade or product formula. This strategy educates customers while moving them along your sales funnel.

Demonstrations are also essential when the application method affects a product’s outcome. For example, many styling products work best when applied to wet hair. There are also some beauty products that must be applied in a specific order. If consumers do not realize this, they may be unhappy with their results.

By incorporating demonstrations into your digital marketing strategy, you can minimize returns and boost customer satisfaction.

Showcase Results

Many beauty products promise results over time. For example, a stem cell moisturizer will soften and rejuvenate skin within a week of starting treatment. It can be difficult for customers to take a chance on an unknown brand if they cannot visualize the final outcome.

You can use your digital marketing as a way to set expectations for customers. Before and after videos and photos can serve as a visual storytelling device. The before image can give your audience a clear idea of how closely their cosmetic issue or need aligns with your target customer.

The after image can depict your typical customer experience for unfamiliar audiences. Photo series that show a product’s results over time serve as convincing advertisements. This format can work for a variety of beauty verticals, from cosmetic procedures to skincare.

Share Testimonials

While before and after marketing is usually produced by a brand, testimonials enable clients to share their results on the company’s behalf. You can encourage customers to provide testimonials by hosting social media challenges or offering incentives for feedback.

User-generated content is highly popular with consumers. In fact, the beauty brand agency MSLK found that customer product reviews generate higher levels of trust than traditional advertising.

If you want the benefits of word of mouth delivered in a more polished package, consider working with influencers. Many beauty brands now target influencers with under 100,000 followers.

These micro-influencers produce high-quality content and have targeted, highly engaged audiences. A testimonial from the right micro-influencer can ensure that your products appear before your ideal customer.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

