How Can Political SMS Messaging Benefit a Campaign?

For political campaigners, accessing voters directly is becoming more difficult as time goes on. In the United States, there is an increasing number of hoops political campaigners need to jump through to reach their target markets. Once thought to be a revolutionary communication tool, social media has become more difficult to use in a political context. Facebook, for instance, has introduced stricter measures for political advertisers in the U.S. Twitter, on the other hand, banned political ads globally in 2019.

Fortunately, campaigners have evolved and uncovered new ways of overcoming these hurdles. One of these relatively new tactics is political text messages (SMS). If you’re unfamiliar with this tool, you may be wondering what political SMS messages are and how they can benefit your campaign. Read on to discover everything you need to know about political SMS messages.

What Are Political SMS Messages?

Political text messages are exactly what they sound like: text messages sent directly to voters’ phones, providing an opportunity for campaigners to chat one-on-one with several voters at one time.

Over the years, there has been a noticeable rise in political text messaging. It was largely popularized by Bernie Sanders’ campaign, who used this method significantly during their 2016 run. They sent thousands of personalized messages to voters; it didn’t take long for other politicians to take notice and follow suit.

The trend accelerated even further in the 2020 election. According to the MIT Technology Review, an estimated three billion text messages were sent to voters by late October to early November 2020. With 234 million eligible voters in the U.S. at this time, it was estimated that each individual would have received at least a handful of these political SMS messages.

Why Are Political Text Messages Useful?

The main benefits of political text messages are that they are intimate and they are personalized. When interviewing political campaign operatives, author Jennifer Stromer-Galley heard from them that email was often the most effective communication method for fundraising. The message comes directly to your inbox, and is easy for you to access. Texting, she explains, is even more intimate. The political messages prompt notifications on your screen the exact same way a friend’s message would. It creates a level of familiarity and comfortability you don’t get with email.

Additionally, many political text messages can be personalized to the individual voter. If you look at sample political campaign text messages, you’ll see it for yourself. Campaigners can address the voter by name, target them by residential area, and so much more. This level of personalization is incredibly beneficial in ensuring that the recipient doesn’t feel like “just a number.” They need to understand that they are a valued member of their community, whose vote is just as important as anybody else’s.

Reaching voters in direct, creative, and meaningful ways is an ever-prominent challenge in today’s political landscape, but it’s far from impossible. Political text messaging presents an agile and modern method of political advertising that is both intimate and personalized. Something as simple as an SMS could get more voters on your side, greatly benefiting your cause in the long run.

