Here Are the Pros and Cons of Starting Your Own Social Network

There are pros and cons to starting your own social network. You need to be fully aware of both if you are going to make an informed decision. Recent events have left many people apprehensive about trusting their information to the big social networks currently available. It is not just a matter of information privacy and security. It is also the very antisocial shenanigans of the not so social networks that have people fed up with the whole affair.

One of the downsides is that it will cost you more money than you think. A social network is more than just a webpage. It is also things like the following:

Servers

Security

Content moderation

Monetization

All of these things cost a lot of money. You might need to take out one of those cash advance loans to help you get started. The upside is that such loans are very easy to get and can have you up and running a lot sooner than if you had to raise the financing some other way. Here are a few more things to consider before launching a social network:

The Social Network You Want Might Already Exist

The world of social networking is a lot bigger than Facebook and Twitter. You can build a network within the existing framework of another. The APSense model is just one example of this. The idea is that a parent company has done all of the heavy lifting enabling you to get up and running a lot faster and for a lot less money.

By doing a little digging, you might find that the social network you want already exists and that there is no benefit to trying to reinvent the wheel. Don’t waste your time or money trying to create the perfect social network for your needs when it already exists.

Define Your Audience

It is said that Facebook started out as a means of making connections between Harvard students. However, it started, it had a far more limited scope than it has today. You don’t have to try to create a social network for the entire world. It is perfectly okay to target just a few of your closest friends and extended family.

Schools can create their own social network so that students will not have to wade through 2 billion people to discover their tribe. The same goes for churches, secular clubs, and companies. One of the keys to creating a successful social network is being bold enough to define your audience down to a clearly identifiable niche.

It Takes Time

If you are doing a social network for a small, well-defined group with no financial intent, it can reach fulfillment quickly. However, if you are going for a larger, more generalized audience with intent to monetize, then be prepared for your social network to take quite a bit of time before you see any positive results.

If you are looking for a business with a quick turnaround, building a social network might not be right for you. Even if you build the perfect network for a large number of people, you have to go through a lot of effort and expense before people even know about it. Even then, most will not be willing to try it at first. Don’t build a social network if you don’t have the time for it to develop.

You Can’t Take Any Shortcuts

Even a small social network requires all the same tools as a large one. You need all the security and privacy pieces of large and established networks. You can’t skimp on those development tools. You will need to hire a coder for most of the heavy lifting and have your site audited just like all the rest.

From there, you will need social media buttons and share sheet integrations and all the necessary tools for people to spread the word about your awesome social network. Finally, you are going to need serious moderation of the content that goes on your site. The Millennial Act might not protect you forever. So, it is better to moderate now than to be shut down later.

Let no one dissuade you from following your dream and starting your own social network. Just be aware that what you want to create might already exist. Your audience has to be well-defined. It could take a lot of time. And you will not be able to take any shortcuts with regard to the tools needed to make it work.

