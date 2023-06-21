Hacker Discovered Tesla FSD Beta’s Elon God Mode

Share the joy

What is Elon God Mode?

A hacker just found an Elon Mode driving feature that lets Tesla vehicles with Full Self-Driving (FSD) operate in hands-free mode. This might be Elon Musk’s supersecret that allows drivers to enjoy hands-free driving when using his electric car.

The anonymous hacker who discovered the hack has been working on the code for years. The hacker has already uncovered a lot of things that drivers could do with their Tesla. For instance, the hacker revealed a hack on how to activate the center camera before it was officially activated.

After finding such a mode, the hacker tested the system and posted some footage online. But the hacker did not share the mode setting but confirmed that it is real.

The hacker found that the car did not need attention from the driver while activating the FSD software. This is Tesla’s vision-based driver-assist system. It is still in beta but it is currently available to owners who wish to pay $15,000 to use the option.

The software was also the subject of a report that indicated the system had thousands of customer complaints because of sudden braking.

The autopilot system requires that you nudge the wheel to confirm that you are attentive. Some owners did complain about the frequency of the number of times that the system checks. Because of that, some call the check nagging.

FSD users also need enough nudges that could lead to the system shutting off.

With Elon Mode, it reduces the frequent nudges on the steering wheel. Thus, drivers do not have to glue their eyes on the road for extended periods. It changes braking behavior to less intense. But it can trigger warnings when traffic slows suddenly.

According to the hacker,

“My big takeaway? Well, I guess it’s just that it hasn’t changed my opinion on FSD much. I don’t see much improvement from my end, and “Elon Mode” seems like it makes some minor adjustments to make it easier to use FSD without having to intervene, but there are clear reasons why that’s not public.”

Tesla has been at the forefront of developing autonomous driving technology and has made significant strides in implementing advanced driver-assistance features. But achieving a fully self-driving system is an immensely complex task with numerous technical, regulatory, and safety considerations.

Developing a reliable and robust autonomous driving system requires overcoming numerous technological challenges. It involves creating sophisticated algorithms that can handle complex real-world scenarios, accurately interpret sensor data, and make split-second deacons. Achieving this level of reliability and safety that surpasses human drivers in all conditions is a huge technical hurdle.

Autonomous driving technology also raises critical safety and regulatory concerns. Ensuring the safety of passengers, pedestrians, and other cars on the road is of utmost importance. Regulators around the world have stringent standards for these vehicles. Manufacturers, like Tesla, must meet those requirements before deploying fully self-driving systems on public roads.

Furthermore, autonomous vehicles raise legal and liability issues. It can take years before Tesla or other car manufacturers to perfect the system.

