Hackers Stole $196 Million in Cryptocurrencies from Bitmart

Bitmart called it “a large-scale security breach.”

Withdrawals Temporarily Suspended

Hackers took $196 million from Bitmart, a crypto trading platform. In an official statement, Bitmart called it “a large-scale security breach.” The bad actors withdrew an estimated $150 million in assets. However, a security firm estimated that the loss is actually closer to $200 million.

Because of the breach, the platform temporarily suspended all withdrawals until further notice. It added that a thorough review is undertaken.

“We have identified a large-scale security breach related to one of our ETH hot wallets and one of our BSC hot wallets today. At this moment we are still concluding the possible methods used. Hackers were able to withdraw assets of the value of approximately 150 million USD.” – Bitmart

Peckshield, an industry-leading blockchain security company, was the to notice when it saw a steady outflow of millions of dollars to an address. Etherscan referred to the address as the Bitmart Hacker.

The security firm estimated that the platform lost around $100 million in cryptocurrencies. It also lost $96 million from coins on the Binance smart chain.

The platform stated that the ethereal and Binance smart chain carried a small percentage of Bitmart’s assets. It added that its other wallets are not harmed and they are still secure.

Hot or Cold Wallets

Crypto owners can hold their cryptocurrencies and store them as hot, cold, or a mixture of both. A hot wallet enables owners to access their coins and spend them. The convenience, however, has a trade-off as it exposes their money to hackers.

Bitmart is ranked as one of the top centralized crypto exchanges based on volumes. It provides a mixture of spot transactions, and lending and staking services.

Transfer, Swap, and Wash

The security firm said that the hackers used a classic method of transfer-out, swap, and wash. It’s s straightforward way to break the platform.

In this method, hackers transfer the funds out of the platform. They utilized a decentralized exchange aggregator to exchange the hacked tokens for ether. Then, the stolen coins were deposited into Tornado Cash, a privacy mixer that makes it harder to track.

The bad actors are looking for a mixing service to enable them to combine illegal funds with clean cryptocurrency to create a new type of cryptocurrency. From there, they can swap it.

With that type of hack, investigators find it difficult to trace the transactions to their destination.

This Bitmart breach is the latest hack amid a surge of recent breaches.

Celsius Network admitted that it lost funds because of the $120 million hacking of the finance platform called BadgerDAO. It didn’t specify, though, the total amount it has lost.

Poly Network, another cryptocurrency platform, was also hacked in August. The bad actor stole over $600 million worth of tokens. But the hacker returned most of the money to the platform. This platform is in the decentralized finance space. The hacker exploited the platform’s code that allowed the bad actors to transfer the funds to their own accounts.

