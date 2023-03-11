Grammarly catches the AI fever with GrammarlyGo

Share the joy

GrammarlyGo is Grammarly’s latest feature that is built on the power of AI. The company announced during the week that it is rolling out an auto-composition feature that further helps its software to work even smarter. The launch is in keeping up with many companies that are currently adding ChatGPT API to their products.

The new GrammarlyGo feature can use contexts like style, voice, and purpose and also where you are writing to determine its approach, Engadget reports. The feature will be able to help you with your shot email replies, make your passages shorter, rewrite them for time and clarity, and so much more. GrammarlyGo according to the company, will be enabled by default for individuals, but you can toggle it in settings.

Grammarly in a statement emphasized how important it is to add GrammarlyGo at this time: “Individuals today spend too much time trying to communicate in the right way, while poor communication is draining business productivity and performance,” the company wrote.

“GrammarlyGO will address this problem by quickly generating highly relevant text with an understanding of personal voice and brand style, context, and intent — saving people and businesses time while accounting for their unique needs.”

The GrammarlyGo feature will be available to all Grammarly users at no extra cost from April. The company, however, said it will soon add an AI writing feature to its Premium, Business, Education, and Developer plans, as well as free plans “in select markets.”

Are machines truly taking over? Maybe not; but the number of companies embracing the AI and ChatGPT API continues to widen by the day. Everyone seems to be building and buying into AI and ChatGPT, and one can only wonder how long until we hand over all our natural activities to artificial intelligence.

In related news, Meta is building “a new top-level product group.” This will enable the company to integrate generative AI into WhatsApp and Messenger, and probably other apps owned by the social media company.

We could also see some unique filters on Instagram as part of the upcoming launch. Zuckerberg also adds that Video and “multi-modal” content could also benefit.

That said, the Meta CEO said the priority, for now, is building creative tools at first, while its long-term goal remains creating “AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways.”

