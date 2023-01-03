Google’s TV Controls on Home App

Share the joy

Updated Google Home App Lets Users Control TV

Do you have a television that works with Nest Hub? If you do, then you can now use the Google Home app to control your TVs. The app works with supported TVs. In other words, your TV must run on Android TV or Google TV.

But that’s not all the Home app can do. It can also control your fans, air purifiers, and other appliances.

Google announced last year that the app could control some smart home devices. Many speculated that it will be added to the control page of the device.

However, months after it was announced, some users reported that they can now see new controls on the Home app.

The touch controls include the ability to switch the volume up or down. You can also mute or unmute your TV. Or you can power on/off, play or pause. The controls will also let you choose a Source or find a channel.

All Nest Hub devices have these controls. They are available for the Home app.

If you’re not seeing the update yet, it can mean that it’s not available on your device yet. It’s only available to a select group of users for now. You might need to wait a little longer to experience this exciting feature.

The app has received numerous updates last year. In July, for instance, the app for both Android and iOS received a redesign. Users could now see important events from the smart home setup. You could also read some tips to improve your smart home.

The Events tab is home to all the events taking place in your smart home. You can dismiss an event or check it out to know more.

Google Home is competing against the SmartThings ecosystem of Samsung.

SmartThings is a smart home platform that allows users to control and automate their home’s electronics, appliances, and devices. It can be used to control a wide range of connected devices, including lights, thermostats, security cameras, smart plugs, and more. SmartThings uses a hub to connect to and control these devices, and it can be accessed and controlled through a smartphone app or through voice commands using a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo or Google Home.

Google Home vs Samsung SmartThings

Both platforms are popular. One advantage of SmartThings is that it is compatible with a wide range of devices from different manufacturers, so you can use it to control a variety of different connected devices in your home. It also has a robust set of features for automating and controlling your home, including the ability to set up routines and rules to automatically trigger actions based on certain conditions.

Google Home, on the other hand, is closely integrated with the Google ecosystem and works particularly well with other Google products like the Google Nest line of smart thermostats and security cameras. It also has strong voice recognition capabilities and can be controlled using voice commands through Google Assistant.

Ultimately, the best platform for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences. It may be helpful to compare the features and capabilities of each platform to see which one best fits your needs.

