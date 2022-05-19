Google’s Russian Unit to File for Bankruptcy

Share the joy

Its’ Russian bank account has been seized.

Unable to Pay Staff and Suppliers

Reuters reported that Google’s subsidiary in Russia will file for bankruptcy. It stated that the tech company is unable to pay its staff and keep its unit.

In 2021, the company had made $2.086 billion while its number of employees reached more than 100. But the authorities in the said country seized the company’s bank account. As a result, it becomes difficult for Google to pay its employees in Russia. It’s also not capable of paying its vendors, and suppliers, as well as meeting its financial obligations.

Banned Sale of Ads in Russia

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Google halted its sale of ads in the invading country. It has also blocked channels of Russian stated-back media on YouTube.

At that time, it was difficult to say the implications of Google’s decision to ban ad sales in the said country. However, it did show that the online world became a battleground between the West and Russia.

The pause by the search giant follows similar bans on ads in Russia implemented by Snapchat and Twitter.

Russian communications watchdog criticized Google for running ads about the war in Ukraine. The ads targeted Russian viewers to create a distorted perception of the current events. Russian authorities claimed that the ads spread misinformation that could trigger protests.

Russia Fined Google

The company failed to eliminate content that Russia considers illegal from Google’s platforms. As a result, Russia fined Google 7.2 roubles in December. The fine is 8% of the company’s revenue in the said country.

Reuters stated that a Russian TV channel reported that Russian authorities seized 1 billion roubles from Google in April. It did so after the company failed to reinstate access to the channel’s YouTube account.

The regulator in Russia also threatens to fine Google with 8 million roubles fine after removing illegal videos from YouTube.

Google hasn’t stated the exact amount the Russian authorized seized.

Google is the first tech company to file for bankruptcy in the troubled nation because of the war on Ukraine. But it’s not the only company that suspended its operations in Russia.

Apple, Microsoft, and Meta, among others, have already stopped their operations in the said country after Russia started its special military operations in Ukraine.

Buyk, a food delivery startup backed by Russia, filed for bankruptcy this year because of the economic sanctions received by the country.

McDonald’s also announced on Monday that it was leaving Russia. It would also sell its fast-food restaurants in the country. The company has been in Russia for more than three decades.

The move will affect tens of thousands of its employees in the country, along with its suppliers and distributors. While it’s still looking for a buyer, McDonald’s pledged that it would pay all of its employees. Even though it has paused its operations in Russia in March, the company continues to pay its employees’ salaries.

Google, on the other hand, wasn’t banned in Russia, unlike Facebook and Instagram. In other words, its platforms are still available in the country.

