Google’s Privacy Policy for AI — Will It Use Public Data?

Google’s New Policy for AI

Google updated its privacy policy. One of the changes includes Google scraping the web for content that can feed its AI tools.

According to the new policy, the company will use the information to improve its services and to develop new features, products, and technologies that can benefit its users and the public. It added that it uses public information to train its AI models and build products and features.

The company also stated that the latest update to its policy clarifies that its new services are included in it.

You can see from its revision history that the update includes clarity as to the services that will use the collected data. Google used AI models, instead of language models. It means that the company is free to train and build systems using its users’ public data.

But the company did not explain how it will prevent copyrighted materials from being excluded from the data pool. Many websites have policies that ban data collection or web scraping for the purpose of training language models.

AI Models

AI models obtain data through training. During the training phase, large amounts of data are used to teach the model how to understand and generate human-like responses. The specific data acquisition process can vary depending on the type of AI model and the task is designed for.

They can be trained on pre-existing datasets that are curated and prepared for human experts. These datasets may consist of text, images, videos, or other types of data relevant to the specific task.

Web scraping or crawling techniques can be used to collect data from websites or online sources. However, it is important to note that the legality and ethics of web scraping depend on various factors, including the terms of service of websites and the privacy implications of data collection.

The regulation of AI is an emerging and complex field, and different countries and regions may have varying approaches to AI regulation. The specific laws and regulations required to govern AI depend on various factors such as the intended use of AI, potential risks, and impacts, and societal norms.

Intellectual property laws protect innovations and creations in the field of AI, including patents, copyrights, and trademarks. These laws encourage innovation and provide legal frameworks for the ownership, licensing, and protection of AI-related IP.

The current laws may not be enough to stop tech companies from abusing the use of publicly available data. Thus, lawmakers in various nations are working on stricter laws that can better regulate how these companies collect and use their training data.

Twitter and Reddit, on the other hand, took drastic measures to prevent other companies from harvesting their data. The changes in their API caused a backlash from their communities. The anti-scraping changes may have a positive effect on users. However, they have negatively affected the user experiences.

It is important for AI regulation to strike a balance between fostering innovation and addressing potential risks and societal concerns. International collaborations and interdisciplinary efforts involving policymakers, technologists, ethicists, and legal experts are crucial in shaping effective and responsible AI regulation.

