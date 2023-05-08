Google’s nearby share for Windows is now widely available

Share the joy

Want to easily transfer files from your Windows PC to a nearby Android phone? Maybe you should give Google’s nearby share for Windows a shot? The product is now widely available for all users.

The product enables you to easily share files on your PC with a nearby Android phone. Android users always struggled when it comes to sharing files between their phones and their Windows PC. However, this is no longer going to be the same with the beta version of Nearby Share for Windows now widely available, reports 9to5google.

That said, the Nearby Share for PCs tool is still in beta, and is not available in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria. There is currently no hint on when it would arrive as an official release.

For the tool to work, you will have to turn on your PC’s and Bluetooth for the feature to work. You will however, will be able to choose who can see your device and send your files to protect your system from spam messages.

From the drop-down menu for the device visibility setting, you can choose to make your PC visible to everyone, to your contacts, to your own devices only, or to nobody at the moment.

To send or share files from your PC to an Android phone, all you need to do is drag or drop them into the Nearby Share app or right-click on them and choose the Nearby Share option. Transfer of files between two accounts owned by you will be automatically shared or accepted even if the recipient’s screen is off. It is however, important to state that both devices have to be within 16 feet of each other.

Google is upgrading its Smart Reply feature with a new AI-featured feature called “Magic Compose.” The new feature will be able to write meaningful reply to a message or compose a song.

The feature was first spotted by the 9to5google team earlier in the year. Since then, a lot of progress has been made by Google, and now it seems the picture has become clearer.

Google probably wants to get this done without the Bard branding, which seems like a smart move. Magic Compose will be able to compose replies in different tones. You will be able to tap on a sparkling pencil icon located next to the emoji button. Some of the tones that will be available when it is launched include formal, excited, and lyrical.

