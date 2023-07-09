Google’s Med-PaLM 2 AI tested in hospitals

Share the joy

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Google’s Med-PaLM 2, an AI tool meant to answer inquiries about medical information, has been under testing at the Mayo Clinic research hospital, among others, since April.

Med-PaLM 2 is a variation of PaLM 2, which was unveiled in May at Google I/O. Google’s Bard is built on the PaLM 2 language paradigm.

According to an internal email obtained by the WSJ, Google believes its updated model will be especially useful in countries with “more limited access to doctors.”

Med-PaLM 2 was trained on a curated set of medical expert demonstrations.

Google believes it will make it better at healthcare conversations than generalized chatbots such as Bard, Bing, and ChatGPT.

The study also highlights research published by Google in May that shows Med-PaLM 2 still has some of the accuracy concerns we’re used to seeing in big language models.

In the research, physicians discovered more mistakes and irrelevant information in Google’s Med-PaLM and Med-PalM 2 replies than in those of other doctors.

Nonetheless, in practically every other parameter, such as demonstrating signs of thinking, consensus-supported solutions, or no trace of improper understanding, Google’s medical AI chatbot outperformed the genuine doctors.

According to the WSJ, clients testing the latest medical chatbot will have control over their data, which will be encrypted, and Google will not have access to it.

Med-PaLM 2 is still in its early phases, according to Google senior research director Greg Corrado, according to WSJ. While Corrado would not want it to be a part of his own family’s “healthcare journey,” he feels Med-PaLM 2 “takes the places in healthcare where AI can be beneficial and expands them by 10-fold.”

Google and Mayo Clinic have yet to provide more information.

