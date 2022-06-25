Google’s Latest Chromebook Features Can Bring Photos from Android to Chromebook

Share the joy

The new features are designed for tighter integration with Android devices.

https://www.theverge.com/2022/6/23/23179772/google-new-chromebook-features-phone-hub-photos-android

New Chromebook Features

Over the past year, Google has been working on new Chromebook features that can bridge the gap between laptops and phones. ChromeOS version 103 just arrived with some cool features that can improve how to connect Android phones and Chromebooks.

Google announced last year the Phone Hub feature. This feature gets new recent photos addition.

With the recently released 103 ChromeOS, you can quickly access your photos inside the Phone Hub. This is a quicker way to avoid emailing yourself a photo to find your recent pictures. What’s the more interesting thing about it is that the feature works even if you are offline.

Once the photo shows up in the Phone Hub, you can download it to your Chromebook. In that way, you can edit or email it or do anything you want to do on that photo.

Fast Pair

Fast Pair is also coming to Chromebooks. This is a vital feature for owners of Bluetooth headphones and accessories. The users can just turn on the Bluetooth connection and the device will seek automatically any compatible Bluetooth devices in pairing mode.

When detected, it takes one step to set it up and connected. The connection will be saved. Thus, it makes it easier to connect accessories going forward, regardless of the product.

Nearby Share Feature

Another enhancement that Google announced is the Nearby Share feature. It has received an improvement in connecting a Chromebook to an Android device through any saved Wi-Fi network.

With this advancement, it makes it easier for a family member to connect to your Wi-Fi. That is if that family member has a Chromebook. This integration is identical to Apple’s feature that allows sharing of Wi-Fi passwords between iOS devices and Mac.

Matching Apple’s Ecosystem

Most of the features announced are considered an effort of Google to match Apple’s ecosystem integrations. It also wants to compete with Microsoft’s Phone Link. This initiative by Google is called Better Together.

Throughout this year, the company will release features that can significantly improve how Android, Chromebook, and devices connected through Bluetooth work together.

Apple’s ecosystem is a user experience. Because of the seamless interaction between Apple devices, it makes connecting and sharing files and photos a lot easier for users. Apple creates the ecosystem because its products are designed around it. Although Apple used to design around one device, it changed when the iPad and iPhone emerged on the market. It has become a dominant feature.

With this ecosystem, everything works. The iPhone doesn’t only work on its own. Rather, it can work with other Apple devices that you own. Synchronization of files has also become a lot easier. With this feature, users expect that all of their Apple devices will work the same way between devices.

Apple ecosystem is superior to Android or Microsoft offers. And Google wants to change it by providing its users with a Google ecosystem. With such an ecosystem, it offers a unique experience to its users.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

