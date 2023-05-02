Google’s AI godfather Geoffrey Hinton quits, warns on dangers of AI

Share the joy

Geoffrey Hinton, widely seen as the godfather of artificial intelligence (AI), has quit his job from Google, warning about the growing dangers from developments in the field.

Dr Hinton’s pioneering research on neural networks and deep learning has paved the way for current AI systems like ChatGPT.

He warned that chatbots could soon overtake the level of information that a human brain holds and that bad actors would try to use AI for “bad things”.

He also warned that the kind of intelligence we’re developing is very different from the intelligence we have, as digital systems have many copies of the same set of weights, the same model of the world.

Dr Hinton, the chairman of the UK’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency, has announced that AI capabilities are accelerating and that there is an enormous upside from this technology, but it is essential that the world invests heavily and urgently in AI safety and control.

Dr Hinton joins a growing number of experts expressing concerns about AI, including Elon Musk and Yoshua Bengio. They are calling for a pause on all developments more advanced than the current version of AI chatbot ChatGPT to design and implement robust safety measures.

However, Dr Hinton said that AI would deliver many more benefits than risks, and that international competition would mean that a pause would be difficult.

Dr Hinton, an expert on artificial intelligence, has warned that if the US stopped developing it, China would take a big lead.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of government to ensure AI develops “with a lot of thought into how to stop it going rogue”.

Google’s Commitment

Google’s chief scientist Jeff Dean said that they remain committed to a responsible approach to AI.

AI chatbots are just one aspect of artificial intelligence, and it can recruit, insure, and diagnose.

AGI – artificial general intelligence – trains to do several things within a remit. The pace of AI acceleration has surprised even its creators.

Even Google boss Sundar Pichai said in a recent interview that even he did not fully understand everything that its AI chatbot, Bard, did.

The pace of AI acceleration has surprised even its creators. The concern is that one day it will start building its own tracks.

