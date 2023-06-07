Google Workspace Now Supports Passkeys

Share the joy

Businesses Can Stop Using Their Google Passwords

Image Source

In May, Google rolled out passkey support for consumer Google accounts. Now, it has extended it to Google Workspace business accounts. It is still in open beta. However, over 9 million businesses can let their users sign into their accounts using passkeys.

Passkey replaces passwords. With this new system, you will not see a password text box when you need to log in. Rather, the passkey is built into your OS or browser. You can create, store and share passkeys for supported sites.

The majority of passkey implementations require a portable drive, like your smartphone, to log in. For instance, you can log into an account by pulling out your phone and unlocking it. It is similar to an app-based SMS or two-factor authentication.

This is an evolution of the passwords. In the past, passwords need to be memorized so you can type them into the text box.

Because you will have to create a password for every online account you have, it is difficult to memorize them all. So, password managers came along. But these are also prone to hacking.

Passkeys, on the other hand, eliminate the text box. Instead, the browser will send the random string without any human intervention. In that case, it improves password security as you never have to write down your password. You also cannot reuse the passkeys across sites.

In a way, they are a bit difficult to phish compared to traditional passwords. The browser decides what passkeys belong to a site.

The use of passkeys will make your account more resistant to phishing. Thus, it is more secure because it uses a string of letters, symbols, and numbers. You will never have to remember a login information for every account. But you need to enable your passkeys.

” In fact, Google early data (March – April 2023) has shown that passkeys are 2x faster and 4x less error prone than passwords. ” — Google

How to Set Up a Passkey for Your Device?

Your laptop or desktop must run at least Windows 10, ChromeOS 109, and macOS Ventura. For mobile devices, they must run at least Android 9 or iOS 16.

If your device meets the requirements, you can create a Google Account passkey.

1Password

Meanwhile, the 1Password passkey beta launched today. Passkeys can only be created for services that support them.

1Password keeps a directory of platforms where this system can be used. You can also vote on the sites and series you like to see passkey support. However, it does not guarantee that the platforms will add support.

The release of the 1Password passkey does not include all features. It does not support mobile use. It means that you cannot replace your master password with a passkey. But this feature is expected next month.

It is important to note that this kind of system is still in its early days. Not all platforms support it. The implementation forces you to sync your passkey with your operating system vendor. It does not cross-communicate just yet. Although you can sync your passwords to Chrome or Firefox, passkeys will sync only to Microsoft OS products or Apple OS products.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

