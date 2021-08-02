Google will no longer allow sign-in on older Android devices

Share the joy













Image Credit: Reuters

Google will from September 27 stop allowing sign-in on older Android devices. Effectively from that date, people who use Android 2.3.7 and older will not be able to sign in to their Google accounts.

In its Support Page announcement, Google said its decision is based on the need to protect accounts of its users. Users with older Android devices who try to sign-in on Android devices from the aforementioned date may receive username or password errors. Google products such as Gmail, Maps, and YouTube may no longer be accessible for such categories of users.

For those with devices that can be upgraded to version 3.0 and above, the only advisable thing to do is to perform an upgrade. The other option available to you to access your account is to log-in via web or get a device compatible with the acceptable versions.

For the records, Android 2.3.7 was the final version of Gingerbread released nearly 10 years ago. Considering how long this has been, it is possible that the restriction may not affect too many users. However, given that some users love to keep hold of their old phones, Google’s latest policy may have some victims.

Given the number of security and privacy issues we have been getting online lately, it is easy to align with Google’s latest policy. Older Android devices no longer receive periodic security updates like the latest ones. This makes them vulnerable to privacy invaders–which makes Google’s decision easy to understand.

This may not have anything to do with forcing users to upgrade to the latest versions–my take is that it is a pure security measure.

In the meantime, and just like I did say earlier, there is enough time to get things sorted out before the cutoff time set by Google.

In 2016, Google announced native Android notifications that crop up every time a new device accesses your account. These notifications enable you to take quick steps to secure your account, either by changing your password or tracing the unfamiliar app.

This is another way to prevent malicious and unauthorized apps from accessing your data and stealing vital information. One of the best parts of having this feature on your device is that it only takes a tap to examine what happened.

Notifying users of unauthorized access to their accounts enables them to act quickly before things get out of hand. “One equally important component in keeping users secure is educating them on what’s happening with their accounts in real-time,” the tech giant explained further.

