Google Will Migrate Calendar and Assistant Reminders to Tasks — When?

Migrating Calendar and Assistant Reminders to Task

Google has the habit of creating multiple apps that perform the same function in various ways. Sometimes, they don’t correspond to one another. For instance, the company has created a lot of video-calling apps. Thankfully, it realized its mistake. Most of those issues have been resolved.

Recently, Google decided to fix another issue, especially for people who are using Reminders. That is, it’s migrating Google Assistant and Calendar reminders to Tasks. The transition was first announced in September. But the company didn’t divulge a detailed timeline for the changes.

Google reminded users about its plan to migrate Reminders to Google Tasks. If you forgot about it, then you should be ready because it will do so next month.

The company said the migration will start on March 6, 2023. If you don’t accept the prompt, though, the company will automatically migrate it in Q2.

If you are using Google Workspace and Tasks, you will get a voluntary prompt on April 12, 2023. But Workspace users will be migrated on May 22, 2023.

If you have Tasks turned off, your Reminders will not be migrated over. The Reminders will be deleted after June 22, 2023.

After the migration, users can start viewing and managing their to-dos in Tasks. This feature can be accessed through Gmail, Calendar, Chat, and Docs.

How Long Will the Process Take?

Whether or not you have a Workspace account or a personal account, the rollout will last for 15 days or more. But the migration will start on the day you receive the notification.

Personal and Workspace accounts will have the chance to export their Calendar Reminders through Google Takeout. They can continue using Assistant when managing tasks. However, they need to adjust some settings.

Is the Migration a Good Thing?

Yes, it is. Although there are some drawbacks, the migration allows you to create Google Tasks hands-free with Assistant.

Instead of using different task managers to manage tasks, you will be using just one app. This is one of the benefits of this move.

This move also makes Workspace more straightforward. More users start to pay Google to use its services and operate their businesses using them. At some point in the future, location-based reminders will be added back in.

Google also reiterated that users can easily block Calendar spam. Last year, it introduced a feature that blocks invite spam. Now, it is highlighting this option. The company promoted it through its direct email.

In that case, if someone invites you, the invite will not be added to your calendar automatically, unless you indicate that you know that sender. Known senders are in your contacts, company, or someone you have interacted with in the past.

If an event is not added to your calendar. You will receive an invitation through an email. After marking a sender as known, future invitations from that person or organization will be added automatically to your calendar.

