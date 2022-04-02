Google will let you stream your Meet conference to YouTube

Share the joy

Image Credit: Android Police

Google Meet allows you to host meetings with a maximum of 500 people at a time. While that is no news, the videoconferencing app is about to let you stream your meetings to YouTube.

The upgrade is still in the works, and will become available before the end of the year, reports Android Police. It is about time because this is one upgrade millions of people have been calling for. With it, it means you can easily accommodate up to 100,000 participants at once.

Livestream attendees will also be able to take part in polls and Q&A before the end of the year. When direct streaming to YouTube becomes available on Google Meet by the end of the year, it will be live in the activities tab.

Google is adding emoji reactions to Google Meet! That is something to cheer about—it gives us more ways to express our feelings. The ability to react with an emoji is one of few other features announced by Google in a blog post.

The in-meeting emoji feature will allow you to drop emoji like a heart of a thumbs-up to show your feelings during a meeting. The emoji will appear in video tiles or in a list that floats up on the side of your screen.

Participants in a meeting will be able to react with an emoji instead of unmuting and disrupting an entire meeting. The in-meeting emoji reaction, according to Google, will start rolling out from April.

Google is also bringing picture-in-picture mode To Meet. This update could let you see who is speaking even when you are not in the active Meet tab. The feature will be available when using Meet in the Chrome browser.

Google is bringing end-to-end encryption feature to Meet before the end of the year. Client-side encryption will be available in May for Business Plus, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers.

Google is also adding the ability to start a meeting and bring it to a document, spreadsheet, or presentation. This will enable everyone in a meeting to collaborate in real-time while having a conversation—all from the same tab.

Last year, Google added the ability for meeting hosts to mute annoying participants until locks are manually disabled. Google announced this new feature on Thursday in a move that will help to maintain some decorum during meetings.

