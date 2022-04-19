Google Wallet: Is It Making a Comeback?

Share the joy

Bringing Wallet Back

Google just made Wallet part of Google Pay. The Wallet can act as a way to manage or access your payment, passes, rewards memberships, and more. This is according to Mishaal Rahman on Twitter.

The Wallet Interface is found within the Google Pay app. It can be used for any contactless payment. When you put cards into your Wallet, you can access them from elsewhere.

This news is surprising considering that Google just buried it and it’s now coming back from the dead with a new icon.

Google has been trying to overtake Apple Pay. Google Wallet started in 2011. It acted as a place where you could store your payment cards digitally.

Over its lifespan, it has evolved as a digital payment service.

Before Google buried it in 2018, it had become a Venmo competitor. Google replaced Google Wallet with Google Pay. It combines Android Pay and Google Wallet.

It has a Home tab that shows recent payment activities and other details. The Cards tab is where you can find your credit card, debit card, reward cards, and more.

When Google introduced Google Pay in 2018, it vowed that the service would be available to all Google Products. It could also be used for transit in cities, scubas London, Portland, and Kyiv.

The Wallet icon can be the start of Google Pay’s future.

Why Bother Using It?

For many, a digital wallet like Google Pay is better than using physical credit cards. The reason for this is that credit cards are getting slower because of their chip-based readers.

Furthermore, you don’t need to find the credit card you wish to use. You just have to pull out your phone, unclog it, and hover the app over the reader. Instantaneously, it’ll swipe your digital card.

Yes, it’s faster than a chip-based card. And you can integrate it with a smartwatch. You can’t overstate how fast and easy it is to pay with this digital wallet. If you are still using your card, you might want to consider this app. And if you do, you would want to use it whenever possible because of the convenience.

Many people are worried that only a few stores are using it. Of course, when the tap-to-pay system was first introduced, only a few stores used it.

Years after, more national chains are offering it. Even smaller mom-and-pop shops offer this service to make it more convenient for their shoppers to pay. Soon, it will be rare to see people pulling out their wallets just to get their cards and pay. Even though not all stops are using it, it has become widespread.

Furthermore, this digital wallet is also useful when you pay for non-physical purchases, such as food livery apps and online tickets.

Now, the question is if it’s secure? You may be hesitant to use it because of security. Believe it or not, Google Pay or Apple Pay is more secure than its plastic counterparts. Thus, you can leave your credit cards at home and you can still pay for the items you want.

