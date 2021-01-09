Google updates Meet with new options for creating a meeting

Image Credit: Android Police

Google has updated its videoconferencing app Meet with new options for creating a meeting. Meet, which has been one of the most used apps especially during this pandemic, now has easier options when it comes to creating a call.

Prior to this update, creating a Google Meet meeting required that a nickname was created [or allow Google generate one for you]. This is then followed by a link generated by Google that you would then share with others. With the new update, however, the process is now faster with a tweaked interface on meet.google.com. When you click the “New meeting” button according to Android Police, you will be provided with three options: create a meeting for later, start a call now, or schedule a meeting in Google Calendar.

The new changes are rolling out on both G Suite/Google Workspace accounts and personal Gmail accounts. It should save you a few clicks if you are a regular user of the app.

A couple of months ago, Google started rolling out custom background images on the web. This is part of Google’s efforts towards giving you a more personalized feeling when using the videoconferencing app.

The update is a bit like background blur; just that this time around you get a chance to choose from handpicked images. These set of images include but not limited to office spaces, landscapes, and abstract among others. You will also be able to upload your custom images if you do not feel like using the default ones.

No extension is required for this, everything is integrated within the web version of Meet on the Chrome browser. You can find the controls within the “Change background” menu items that are available before and during calls.

Before then, Google Meet rolled out an expanded grid that allows you to see up to 49 people during a meeting. The fact that you can now see more people while in a meeting will improve the quality of your meetings. You will be able to see how people react to your suggestions, and effectively work towards making a better presentation. Being able to see other people in the meeting will also encourage more participation as it will create an atmosphere that makes it look like it is a person-to-person meeting.

Also in 2020, Google improved the privacy of Meet by launching a new feature that blocks anonymous users from gatecrashing an education meeting by default. Anonymous in this case would mean those not signed into a Google account; such people will be blocked from joining meetings organized by anyone with a G Suite for Education or G Suite Enterprise for Education license. Participants therefore will not be able to share a link publicly to encourage anonymous users to request access.