Google Updates Chrome Incognito Mode Disclaimer – It Cracks User Data

Google Chrome Incognito Mode

Google updating its disclaimer on Chrome should not be a big deal, right? It is for Google as it settles a class-action lawsuit.

The updated disclaimer on its Incognito mode stated that Google and websites can collect your data even in this semi-private mode.

In a class-action lawsuit, Google was accused of violating privacy laws related to its Chrome Incognito mode. The warning was just added to Chrome Canary. It appears to address directly one of the complaints stated in the lawsuit.

Before the warning, it was not clear whether or not Google and other websites collect data from users when they are using Chrome in private mode.

However, many tech-savvy people know that websites still collect and track visitors, even if they are using the private mode. Unfortunately, though, many people still do not understand how Incognito mode works.

But with the specific warning, users will be educated.

The new message reads:

“Now you can browse privately, and other people who use this device won’t see your activity. However, downloads, bookmarks, and reading list items will be saved. Learn more”

Why People Choose the Incognito Mode?

Indeed this private mode will still track your browsing activities, you need to enable this mode if you are using a public computer. This private mode does not store your browsing history, search history, or download history.

It also does not save cookies, which are small files that websites store on your device to remember your preferences or track your activity.

If you are using a shared computer or a public computer, this mode helps maintain privacy by preventing the storage of your browsing history, passwords, and other sensitive information.

Private mode can also be useful if you want to conduct research or look up information without affecting your personalized search results or recommendations.

Many developers are using it to test sites without the influence of cached data, cookies, or extensions that might affect regular browsing.

If you are shopping for a gift or planning a surprise, using this mode ensures that your search and browsing history will not give away your intentions or preferences.

Furthermore, it prevents automatic log-ins to sites if you have various accounts on the same platform. It also enables you to log in with different credentials without interfering with your existing login status.

Each window operates independently. It means that the sessions are isolated from each other. It can be helpful if you are logged into multiple accounts for the same service and want to keep them separate.

It is important to note that even though this mode enhances privacy to some extent, it still does not make you completely anonymous online. That’s because your ISP, the sites you visit, and other entities can still access your certain information. But this is not clear to many users of Google Chrome’s Incognito mode. They thought that using this mode would prevent sites from tracking them. This is the reason Google changed its disclaimer.

