Google TV introduces 800 free TV channels

We now have more options than ever for streaming movies and TV shows. But, as the number of streaming services increases, so do our monthly bills.

Fortunately, more free TV alternatives are now available. They can show us everything from local news and popular shows to blockbuster movies. Yet with so many options, it can be difficult to know what’s available and where to look for it.

In this situation, Google TV is useful. Google today unveiled a brand-new live TV experience that enables users to explore more than 800 free TV channels from various providers, all of which are arranged in one simple-to-use guide within the Live tab.

Starting today, Google is integrating access to free channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News into the Live tab. This extra comes alongside the current lineup of Pluto TV channels.

Moreover, Google TV’s free built-in channels are now available for viewing without the need to download or use an app.

You may now choose from more than 800 channels and hours of premium content, including NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX news networks.

Also, you may access international channels with programs in more than ten languages, such as Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese.

There is something for everyone, from breaking news to blockbuster movies and everything in between. Also, it’s never been simpler to get in and start watching with no fees or memberships.

The new TV guide groups and organizes all your new free TV channels for quicker and easier surfing.

Google has you covered whether you’re looking for classic TV reruns, true crime, or your favorite cookery show. Also, you can move your “Favorites” to the front of your guide for next time’s quick access.

Also, you may get free over-the-air channels or a paid live TV subscription via YouTube TV or Sling TV using the Live option. Now you can access all your live channels from one location.

The new live TV experience will be available on all Google TV devices in the U.S.. It includes Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips.

Later this year, Google intends to make the revamped TV guide and free channels available to Android TV devices that qualify.

