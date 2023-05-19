Google to spare accounts with YouTube videos from its planned purge

Share the joy

Credit: Engadget

Google has update its earlier announcement where it said it would purge accounts that have been inactive for up to two years. According to the new update on its blog, the company said accounts with YouTube videos will be spared.

In an earlier statement, Google said “if a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years,” such an account as well as its content will be deleted. Such Gmail account will not only become inaccessible, the messages, Calendar events, Drive, Docs, and other Workspace files will all be gone.

Google will start deleting affected accounts from December 2023, and will do this by a “phased approach,” beginning with “accounts that were created and never used again.” Google said it is “going to roll this out slowly and carefully.”

Shortly after that announcement, critics raised a lot of concerns that such move could wipe out some important pieces of internet history. YouTube videos that have been online for years, including the very first ones, would vanish, along with videos uploaded by deceased persons on the platform. While Google did not give specific reasons why it changed its mind, the company may have considered some of the comments made by people since it went public with that decision.

In other news, Google is adding a blue checkmark next to select sender’s names on Gmail to verify their identity. The feature was announced a couple of weeks ago by the tech giant.

Companies that have adopted Gmail’s Brand Indicators for Messages Identification [BIMI] feature will have the blue checkmark appear next to their names.

The BIMI feature requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails.

When next you want to send an email to a BIMI-enabled user, you will see a checkmark icon appear next to the name. according to Google, this will help users to identify authentic emails from brands.

To find out if a sender is verified, simply hover the blue checkmark over the sender’s name, and a blurb that says “the sender of this email has verified” that they own the domain and logo in the profile image.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

