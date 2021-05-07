Google to enroll users in 2FA by default

Image Credit: Google

Google has announced that all users will be enrolled in its two-factor authentication by default. Two-factor authentication also known as 2FA, is a more secure way of logging in to your account without the need for a password. You will receive a prompt on your smartphone to verify or authenticate that an attempt to login with your Google account is legitimate.

Google in a blog post, described “passwords are the single biggest threat to your online security.” The truth is that passwords have never really solved the problem when it comes to securing accounts. Regardless of the length and combinations, hackers always find a way around it more often than not.

“Many people believe that a password should be as long and complicated as possible – but in many cases, this can actually increase the security risk. Complicated passwords tempt users into using them for more than one account; in fact, 66% of Americans admit to using the same password across multiple sites, which makes all those accounts vulnerable if any one falls.”

Google has been encouraging the use of 2FA for some years now; and this is based on the fact that it offers more security than using a password to access your account. Going forward, the tech giant says the feature will be available to all users by default.

“Soon we’ll start automatically enrolling users in 2SV if their accounts are appropriately configured. (You can check the status of your account in our Security Checkup). Using their mobile device to sign in gives people a safer and more secure authentication experience than passwords alone.”

Google also confirmed that it is building “advanced security technologies” into devices to make multi-factor authentication seamless and more secure that a password. For example, the company said it has built security keys directly into Android devices, and launched Google Smart Lock app for iOS. With this, you can now use your phone as your secondary form of authentication.

Despite everything said about the safety of passwords, the fact remains that it is not going away anytime soon. Websites and apps can only add extra layers of support to protect people’s data and privacy. The fact that Google is only adding other layers of security only goes to show that the use of a password to access your account cannot be completely eliminated now or even in the near future.