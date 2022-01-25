Google Tests Dynamic Color Themes for Image Results

Share the joy













The new design is for the image viewer in Search.

Redesigned Image Viewer UI on Mobile

9to5Google reported that Google is testing a new design for its image viewer in Google Search. The new UI will have new design elements. The upcoming elements will follow the new Material You design guidelines.

What is Material You?

For the uninitiated, Material You is a new variant of Material Design. It emphasizes using all screen space with various color palettes made by Google.

Although the interface elements are from the Material Design standard, Material You re-introduces the color, which is missing from various apps. Many users said that they are glad to see those colors coming back to Android.

Generally, Material You embraces one of Android’s biggest strengths — endless customization.

Some users are now seeing the redesign image viewer, according to 9to5Google. They are witnessing it on the mobile version of Google Search and the Android app. But because it’s not yet widely available, other users won’t be able to see the updated UI, just yet.

In the redesign, image previews will take up the top part of the screen. The name of the site and favicon will be located in a pill in the top left corner. The x button is now at the top right. Next to it is the three-dot menu that houses the Share and Bookmark options.

The new layout will be presented with a larger webpage’s name and title of the article.

In addition to its aesthetic purposes, the new version of the UI will have a functional purpose. The color shades will group the images, according to their specificity. The display of boxes and buttons are of the same color to establish a connection with the image. For instance, if the image is mostly green, the gradients are also greenish.

Changes to Image Search Results

Google has provided various changes to Search. Last year, it rolled out Fact Check labels around the world. Obviously, it did so to deal with misinformation. Google said that the new feature will help users in making more informed judgments.

But not all Google Images will have a Fact Check label. If they do, the label will appear under thumbnail results. With so many fake photos, a Fact Check label can tell you whether or not the photo is photoshopped. For instance, if the photo claims that it has a shark swimming on a freeway, the feature will tell you whether or not there are sharks swimming on a freeway.

The labels come from authoritative sources on the web. But Google was quick to state that the label won’t affect Image results ranking. Google’s system is designed to provide the most relevant information and that includes sources providing fact checks.

Google also added a licensable badge to filter Usage Rights. If the image has a Licensable badge, the result will show a link to the details of the license. If the publisher provided a link, you can click it to lead you to the place where you can buy the image.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

