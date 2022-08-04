Google tags Asian-Owned businesses in Search and Maps

Google has added an option to support Asian-owned businesses in Search and Maps. The web apps now have a new ’Asian-owned’ feature in Google My Business profiles.

The new ‘Asian-owned’ feature adds a badge to the business in Search and Maps. It guides users who want to support minority-owned businesses.

Earlier this year, Google started adding business identity attributes. For instance, it has added tags for women and LGBTQ-owned brands. Check the full list here.

Tags are optional. They are available only to businesses in the US for now. Still, they provide a means to support these businesses.

The businesses and products that use these tags are eligible to feature on Google Pages highlighting brands with identity attributes.

The Asian-owned tag supports this. Research found that it could affect how Gen Z shoppers look for establishments. They are more likely to deal with businesses that align with their advocacies.

Many Asian-owned businesses need support.

“Over the past two years, COVID-related small business closures and targeted acts of violence have reinforced the importance and impact of allyship – and have underscored how critical it is to support historically marginalized communities, including our Asian community,” says Google.

Research found that racial attacks against Asian-Americans have skyrocketed over the past two years. Before 2020, it was 8.1 on average per year. Then starting 2020, it climbed to 81.5 on average per year. That’s 1,100 % higher than the previous average.

“Over the past few years, Grow with Google has partnered with the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) to help Asian-owned small businesses grow. To date, we’ve helped more than 20,000 Asian-owned businesses expand their digital skills through workshops focusing on topics like e-commerce tools, design thinking for entrepreneurs and making decisions using analytics,” adds Google.

Grow with Google has launched an expanded program to help 10,000 Asian-owned small businesses. It teaches them critical digital skills to cater to rapidly shifting consumer demand and activity.


