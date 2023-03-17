Google Stops Selling Its Glass Enterprise Smart Glasses

Share the joy

Google Glass Enterprise Edition Marks End-of-Life

Google Glass was first developed in 2012. It featured a small screen above the right eye to display details in a hands-free format. It had a built-in microphone, speaker, and camera. You could use it to capture photos and videos.

When it was first introduced, it generated significant interest. But the company eventually discontinued it in 2015 because of privacy concerns and low adoption rates.

But Google revived it two years later when it announced its Google Glass Enterprise Edition. The main goal was to sell it for narrower applications in industries, such as construction and medicine.

In 2019, Google revealed an updated version of it. And this is the one that Google will discontinue.

The sales have stopped since March 15. If you own a pair of these glasses, you can still obtain support until September 15 this year. Unfortunately, Google will not be updating the software. After the end-of-support date, Google will not replace any damaged devices.

If your business plans to continue using these glasses, the glasses will still work after the deadline.

This decision comes as Meta, Apple, and other tech rivals are starting to invest heavily in augmented reality and virtual reality technology. This technology could wind up in devices that are more sophisticated than Google Glass.

Recently, Meta partnered with Ray-Ban to introduce smart glasses with built-in cameras without display. Mark Zuckerberg spoke about Google Glass-like glasses.

But it’s not just Meta that’s interested in AR and VR. Apple too is preparing to release its own virtual reality headset that can utilize video from cameras to display the outside world.

Apple may unveil the product at its yearly WDC. The company delayed the launch earlier this month after it found some hardware and software issues that need to be fixed.

The headset’s launch has been a long time coming. Apple is said to be working on the technology since 2015. The company introduced it in June last year. But it was pushed back until January this year.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has its own AR glasses for businesses. They are called HoloLens. However, the company recently laid off members of the team who were working on it. Then, in 2022, the HoloLens’ creator left the company.

Has Google Given Up?

Just because Google has discontinued its Glass, it does not mean that it has given up on AR or smart glasses. Last year, it has previewed a pair of smart glasses with built-in technology that could translate speech in real time. The company also said that it would continue testing AR glasses prototypes publicly.

Even though Google Glass has attracted a group of enthusiasts, it has also drawn negative criticisms. One of them is that the wearers could covertly film others. Some bars and restaurants prohibited guests from wearing smart glasses.

Unfortunately, there is increasing distrust around the power of tech companies. But privacy isn’t the only issue. The product’s pricing is also a huge factor in why it has failed to lure a wider audience.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

