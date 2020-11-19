Google Stadia to get iOS support soon

Image Credit: BBC

Google seems to have found a way to beat the Apple’s App Store stringent policy. The company has announced that it is building a progressive web app version of Stadia that will run in the mobile version of Safari—Apple’s popular browser. This is pretty much similar to what Microsoft plans to do with xCloud service on iOS, though Google seems to have taken the lead on this.

Google is already talking about a public testing of its version, and that could happen as early as next week. One other important announcement made by Google on Thursday is that its first slate of free-to-play games is coming to Stadia. What that means is that the base version of Destiny 2 would be available for free and can now be played by anyone with a Google account that signs up for Stadia.

Late in October, Facebook launched cloud games Android and web; but failed to add a version for iOS users; again, failure to add an iOS version was due to Apple’s stringent policy.

Citing “arbitrary” Apple policies, the social media behemoth announced both web and Android users can try free-to-play games in seconds without exiting the platform. Users can play a game streamed from Facebook’s data centers without first downloading the game onto their devices.

Of course there has to be a better explanation given to iOS users other than using its policies as excuses. “We don’t want people going to web Facebook 20 times a day. We have a great app,” Rubin said. “We would have to use Apple’s technology and browser on iOS, and that isn’t optimized to the benefit of cloud games.”

Lately, Apple tweaked its guidelines as regards its gaming services. The tech giant said that apps could offer a subscription to multiple games, but each game, however, needs to be approved by Apple and in its own app.

Google launched Stadia in 2019 when company CEO Sundar Pichai announced it is joining the entire gaming industry by introducing a live-streaming platform called Stadia. Stadia allows gamers to play their favorite games anywhere sans hefty GPUs. Gamers can use the service on any device that has a Chrome browser as well as Internet connection. What that means is that it can be accessed on desktops, tablets, and smartphones, as well as TVs.

What Google has going for it is its cloud network which has over 7,500 nodes found around the world. This gives it the edge over and above its competitors—and could matter a lot in the long run.