Google Shutting Down Google Now Launcher

Bye Bye Google Now Launcher

Google Now Launcher debuted in 2013. It was designed to give Android users a more streamlined and simplified experience by providing a clean and easy-to-use interface. It featured a Google searcher bar at the top of the home screen that allowed users to search the web, their apps, and their devices’ content with just a few taps. It even included Google Now, a VA that provided users with personalized information and reminders based on their search history, location, and other factors.

In 2016, though, the company replaced it with Pixel Launcher. Seven years later, the company is finally shutting Now Launcher for good.

This source has uncovered a message to users stating that the Now Launcher would shut down at the end of this month. If you are still using this app, you still have a few weeks to find an alternative or savor it while it lasts.

You can choose to install an alternative. If you do nothing, though, your phone will revert to the default launcher.

Back in 2018, the company pulled this launcher. It declared that it was incompatible with any Android drive. The app has not been updated to support new versions of Android.

Was Google Right to Kill It Off?

Perhaps, it was a good decision for the company to kill it off. It has stood out. It has a dedicated home screen to show info cards. The concept evolved into the Google Discover screen. It offered a lot of features, such as quick access to search functionalities.

But the Pixel Launcher is preferred by a lot of users. It has a lot of launcher options. It has made Google Now launcher irrelevant.

On the other hand, if you do not want to use Pixel Launcher, you can use other tools. These launchers could change the look of your Android home screen. They can change things and offer a lot of other ways to customize your device.

Newer launchers have minimalistic designs. Others have an information-packed list of stuff. Just like the AIO Launcher. It shows your latest SMS, missed calls, your system info, Twitter, and many more. You can choose to use its free version. However, its premium version has Telegram integration. Your phone does not have to appear like stock Android. This launcher can show you how to do it effectively.

Another option is the Apex launcher. It has a standard UI. It looks pretty typical. But it offers some extras that you might find useful. For instance, it has a built-in app locker to keep your little ones out of your sensitive apps. You can also use its transition effects to make your phone more interesting. You can get it for free. However, if you can spend less than $4 to donate to the developer, then use the premium version.

If you want a minimal-style launcher, then Before Launcher is a great option. It reduces interactions with your phone. It has a clean, easy UI and you can pin vital apps or just hide those you do not want to use. Its free version has ads. But if you want no ads, its premium version is less than $6.

