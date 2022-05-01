Google Search will let you request removal of phone number, and other personal information

Share the joy

Image Credit: The Verge

Google Search is making it possible to request the removal of personal information, including phone number, address, and others. The announcement is an update to an existing.

“For many years, people have been able to request the removal of certain sensitive, personally identifiable information from Search—for example, in cases of doxxing, or information like bank account or credit card numbers that could be used for financial fraud.”

The new policy expansion means you can now request for the removal of additional types of information when you find it in Search results. According to Google, “the policy also allows for the removal of additional information that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials, when it appears in Search results.”

It is important that this policy is expanded considering how vulnerable we become when sensitive information is easily accessible to certain categories of people online. Such information can be used in harmful ways, and Google confirmed from a statement on its official blog that people have given feedback.

According to Google, the feedback it received from people indicated that they wanted the ability to remove “this type of information from Search in some cases.”

So, what happens when Google receives a removal request? The company said it would evaluate all content on the web page to be sure it is not limiting the availability of other information that is widely useful. “We’ll also evaluate if the content appears as part of the public record on the sites of government or official sources. In such cases, we won’t make removals.”

Google will also remove things like “non-consensual explicit or intimate personal images,” pornographic deepfakes or Photoshops featuring your likeness, or links to sites with “exploitative removal practices.”

In 2019, Google Search added the ability to auto-delete your activity logs. The auto-delete setting allows users to select one of two windows-three months or 18 months, which specifies exactly how long they would like to retain data. This can be done from within the Google Account dashboard on both mobile and the web, where a dropdown menu allows them to choose any of the two options. The auto-delete setting covers services like Discover on Android, Maps, Search, and Google Play. According to Google, any older data will be deleted on an ongoing basis.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

