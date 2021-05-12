Google Search on the web finally rolls out dark mode

Google Search has finally rolled out dark mode on the web. This probably marks the end of a long test that began sometime last year. The feature is gradually rolling out to users on macOS devices and Windows 10 [also available on Windows 8].

The Google Search dark theme was first spotted by social media commentator Matt Navarra who posted a snapshot on his Twitter page. When I ran a quick check, I discovered that it was already available, but not by default. You will be required to go to settings and do that all by yourself.

The dark theme feature is not limited to the Chrome browser—other browsers including Firefox, and Microsoft Edge also welcomed the new feature. In case you have not received the new update yet, you may have to wait a couple of more days or even months as the roll out seem gradual.

Google 'dark theme' on desktop is rolling out pic.twitter.com/fE6ODyQ9Xt — 🟣 Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 12, 2021

Google has load of apps with dark theme, and there are still lots of them without it. However, it is not clear when next or we will be seeing another app or service welcome the feature.

Gmail, one of Google’s most popular app welcomed the dark theme back in June 2020. The Gmail dark theme extends to the compose screen and messages. The body of an email leverages white text, while darker signatures can be more difficult to see. Meanwhile, on Android 10, the darker look takes into account the system default “Dark Theme” setting, and will also be activated when the Battery Saver is on.

Dark Theme on YouTube became officially available on mobile as far back in 2018. The web version of dark mode was added sometimes in 2017, and became instantly popular among users and visitors to the website. At the time, many users thought it would not be long until the mobile version was added, but that was not to be until 2918.

Dark Theme is preferred by many users because of its many benefits. For example, viewing YouTube in a room with dim light does not leave any strain on your eye. It is very unlike the usual way of watching YouTube, especially in an apartment where there is no light or the light is dim.

Another advantage of Dark Theme is that it does not drain your battery on OLED display—so, it is good for conserving the power of your battery.