Google Search is testing a row of widgets on web

Google Search is testing a slew of new widgets on desktop web. The widgets, which include weather, is a remarkable departure from how the interface has been for years. Prior to this test, the Google homepage was known for providing a plain interface that focused on a Search field alone.

The new cards, according to 9to5google, appear at the bottom of google.com. Google adds a “Hide content” toggle in the bottom-right corner, while it notes your zip code/city and explains that the information provided is “Based on your past activity.” When the window is fully expanded, six cards are offered and they all expand on hover:

Weather: Condition (with) icon + temperature. Three-day forecast on hover

Trending: Cover image with search count

What to Watch: Shows and movies with cover art

Stocks/markets: Day graph on hover

Local Events: With date

COVID News

Tapping, according to 9to5google, “opens the full web result with the usual knowledge panel card and/or related Google Search experience.” That said, the number of cards that appear will depend on the size of your screen—and there is no way to scroll and see more without physically expanding the window.

Last year, Google Search finally rolled out dark mode on the web. This marked the end of a long test that began sometimes in 2020.

Dark Theme is preferred by many users because of its many benefits. For example, viewing YouTube in a room with dim light does not leave any strain on your eye. It is very unlike the usual way of watching YouTube, especially in an apartment where there is no light or the light is dim.

Last December, Google added new search tools to help people find more information about COVID vaccines. The new tools will help users find more information about the COVID-19 vaccines. This has become necessary because most people lack enough information about the Omicron variant.

When you are searching for vaccine or testing locations in the US, you can now automatically view and sort through nearby locations offering either option. The tools include filters for sorting type of vaccines.

This has become necessary considering that not all vaccines have been approved for people under 18 years old. The search engine behemoth will also provide easy links to make an appointment for a vaccine or call nearby testing locations for more information.

The tools are already available on the web and the Google App on Android. The tools might come in handy in these holiday season as families make plans to celebrate the yuletide.

