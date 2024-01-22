Google Search is Getting Worse, Study Finds

Share the joy

Google Search Engine Filled with Spam Content

Google search engine used to be an excellent tool to help you find products to purchase or read reviews about a certain brand. It used to be reliable.

These days, however, it appears that the results it provides are filled with spam content. It is making it difficult for users to access helpful information online, which is a vital function of the Internet.

For a year, researchers analyzed more than 7,000 queries on Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. They found out that search engines have significant issues with affiliate links. These are paid-for links that refer users to a seller.

Indeed, the number of product reviews online with affiliate links is not that huge. However, the researchers found that these reviews dominate the search engine results.

According to the authors, users trust the search engines. Thus, the affiliate simply inherits this trust. Users thought that because the review appeared on top of the search result, it would mean that it was trustworthy.

Optimized for Rankings

It is not an issue if you are reading honest reviews. Unfortunately, most affiliates are designed to optimize rankings, rather than investing in better, high-quality product reviews.

Furthermore, the researchers found that web pages with more affiliate links have low text quality.

Since most content on the Internet is generated by AI, the search engine results will get worse, according to the researchers.

Google responded that the study focused on product review content. Thus, it does not reflect the search results’ overall quality.

The company also launched improvements to address the issues stated by the study. The study, on the other, points out that the Google search engine did improve over the past year. It is said to be performing better compared to other search engines, like Bing and DuckDuckGo.

The researchers said that this problem deserves more attention. However, they think that there is no obvious solution for now.

“Our findings suggest that all search engines have significant problems with highly optimized (affiliate) content—more than is representative for the entire web according to a baseline retrieval system on the ClueWeb22.” – Study

Even though affiliate marketing is part of the problem, it is not a solution to ban it. In that case, this issue remains a cat-and-mouse game.

Some affiliate websites focus on creating thin or low-quality content that exists primarily to promote affiliate products, instead of providing valuable information to others. Search engines generally favor content that is informative, relevant, and adds value to users.

Affiliate marketers often use product descriptions provided by the merchants. This leads to the possibility of duplicate content across multiple sites. Search engines may penalize sites with duplicate content as they aim to deliver diverse and original results to users.

Google is continually working to improve its search engine results and user experience. Its goal is to provide users with high-quality, relevant, and trustworthy content. For now, people do not see any improvement in the SERP.

“Addressing this kind of dynamic, fast-changing, and monetization-driven adversarial SEO content is difficult to do with static evaluation.” – Researchers

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

