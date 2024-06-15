Google Search integrates WhatsApp chats into search results

Share the joy

Google Search users in Brazil can now initiate a WhatsApp chat directly from search results for local businesses. The new integration was announced at the company’s Google for Brazil event during the week.

Local businesses can now integrate their WhatsApp profile within the Google Business listings in Brazil. This will enable users of Google Search to make direct contact via the app.

“Local users will soon be able to start conversations with companies via text message or WhatsApp on their Business Profile — an entirely new option only available in Brazil. And they can schedule local doctor and beauty appointments directly in Search.”

Business owners in Brazil will now be able to add a WhatsApp link to their Google Business profile. This will make it easy for them (business) to facilitate direct flow-through from Google Search results to a WhatsApp chat.

The feature is available only to users in Brazil now, with no information on when it will become available in other regions.

In other news, WhatsApp is making Communities more engaging for members with the launch of a new feature that enables them to create events.

The rumor of the new feature was first revealed a couple of months ago by TheSpAndroid. According to the report, users will be able to create events within a group in community and regular groups.

Announcing the new event feature in a blog post on Wednesday, WhatsApp said events will make it easier for people to plan directly within the app

In May, WhatsApp announced a new “replies” feature to Announcement Groups. Going forward, admins can hear from their members which makes it a place where people can catch up on latest happenings in the Community.

Replies are grouped and minimized, which enables members to see what others have said in context, while notification is muted for everyone.

This looks like one feature that will get things organized within a group, as multiple e

vents can be confusing. A dedicated event section means that users will no longer be required to search within chats to find an upcoming event.

When you tap on the section, a new dedicated Events View page will open where all upcoming events will be listed in chronological order.

When an event is created in a group, group members will be able to RSVP for it. When the feature rolls out, the event information will show the names of the group members joining in and those who have not yet responded.

