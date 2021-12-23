Google Search adds new tools to help users find more information about COVID vaccines

Share the joy













Just as the Omicron variant is spreading across the world, Google has added new search tools. The new tools will help users find more information about the COVID-19 vaccines. This has become necessary because most people lack enough information about the variant.

When you are searching for vaccine or testing locations in the US, you can now automatically view and sort through nearby locations offering either option. The tools include filters for sorting type of vaccines.

This has become necessary considering that not all vaccines have been approved for people under 18 years old. The search engine behemoth will also provide easy links to make an appointment for a vaccine or call nearby testing locations for more information.

The tools are already available on the web and the Google App on Android. The tools might come in handy in these holiday season as families make plans to celebrate the yuletide.

In 2020, Google worked in conjunction with the World Health Organization WHO to make resources available for people about the coronavirus. The search engine giant in a tweet, said when people search for related info on Google, they will find the alert at the top of the results page. This will also come with direct access safety tips, info, resources, and Twitter updates from the WHO.

Google in the same tweet, announced that it had issued a $250,000 direct grant to the Chinese Red Cross. The company has also launched an internal campaign where its users will be able to send in their donations.

The coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 170 deaths as at the time of writing this, has been declared a global public health emergency.

Earlier in the year, Facebook said eligible adults in the US will get specific information atop their News Feed on where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in their states. So, based on where you live, a new box has been added with specific information about where to get COVID-19 vaccine at the top of the News Feed.

Once the information shows up on your News Feed, it means that you are now eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot. The information will come along with a link on where to find the vaccine in your province in your province.

