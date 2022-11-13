Google rolls out new cross-platform features to help users follow the FIFA World Cup

Share the joy

Image Credit: TechCrunch

The FIFA World Cup kicks off this weekend in five cities of Qatar, and Google wants to make it an unforgettable experience. Google has launched new cross-platform features to help users follow the event as it unfolds kick off.

The updates include daily highlights of video from TV networks, customized notifications, a dedicated section on Google TV, and a multiplayer game.

You will be able to get the latest score when you enter phrases like “FIFA World Cup” or the “World Cup.” Google will also send you latest scores from the World Cup when you subscribe to individual teams by hitting the bell icon. Among other updates, Google will display live stats and win probability graphs, TechCrunch reports.

To make it easier to find your favorite teams and not have to repeatedly searching for them, you can tap the “Pin live score” option available in the score pane for upcoming or ongoing matches. These newly rolled out features are not just for the FIFA World Cup tournament; it will also be available to other competitions and sports.

In partnership with the BBC, beIN Sports, ZDF, and more sports channels, Google will bring you daily video recaps under the matches section. This daily video recaps will ensure that you never miss any of the action going on Qatar when the tournament kicks off next Sunday.

Google is also planning to add the ability to rate a player based on how users think they will perform in the tournament. Users will also be able to compare scores with other players.

Google is also adding a new label for businesses to help users discover places that will be showing the matches. When you search for “Where to watch the world cup near me,” Google will show label saying “Showing the world cup” in the listing for bars and restaurants in both Search and Maps. Businesses will be able to apply for the labels just before the start of the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup is held every four years by member nations of the world’s soccer governing body. This year’s tournament being hosted in Qatar has generated a lot of criticism for issues related to human rights records. Regardless of outcries from countries and humans rights groups across the world, the competition is set to go ahead, and is expected to be one of the biggest of its kinds in the world.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

