Google rolls out nearby share app for Windows PCs

Google is making it easier to share files between your Android phone and Windows PC. The new app will, however, only work on computers running on the 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up and is not powered by ARM processors.

For the feature to work, you will have to turn on your PC’s and Bluetooth for the feature to work. You will however, will be able to choose who can see your device and send your files to protect your system from spam messages.

From the drop-down menu for the device visibility setting, you can choose to make your PC visible to everyone, to your contacts, to your own devices only, or to nobody at the moment.

To send or share files from your PC to an Android phone, all you need to do is drag or drop them into the Nearby Share app or right-click on them and choose the Nearby Share option. Transfer of files between two accounts owned by you will be automatically shared or accepted even if the recipient’s screen is off. It is however, important to state that both devices have to be within 16 feet of each other.

Nearby Share is now available for US and several other countries across the world. The app currently only works with Android and tablets, but will expand to other Google ecosystem in the very near future.

Nearby Share Beta for Windows PCs is not currently supported within the following regions: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Donbass, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden according to Google.

In other Google news, the tech giant is bringing AI features to Gmail, Meet, Sheets, Docs, and Slides.

The features to expect include new ways to generate, summarize, and brainstorm text with AI in Google Docs, generate full emails in Gmail based on a user’s brief bullet points, and the ability to produce AI imagery, audio, and video for presentations in Slides.

Google’s intentions with today’s announcement are really clear, and geared towards catching up to Microsoft and other competitors in the market. How far it can go is anyone’s guess; but it is apparent that the company is clearly in a haste to achieve its goals of catching up to its rivals.

