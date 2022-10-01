Google revamps Search; adds more visual search experience

Share the joy

Google has revamped its popular traditional Search experience for users. Google Search users will now be allowed to more natural information while using Search. The search engine giant is introducing a couple of new features, including tools that can be used to drill down into topics and other changes that will make search more visual in terms of experience. The change will also make users experience maps snippets, imagery and even video in new ways.

Google’s latest changes are a reflection of inspiration taken from TikTok, and how younger people use the web. These days, younger users prefer easy access and visual content, as well as more guidance when they start making queries.

A new feature will now introduce shortcuts to some of Google’s useful tools directly on the home screen of the Google app, this will appear beneath the search box. Users will have access to buttons that allow them to take quick actions to do things including translate text using their camera, identify music, shop visually, and more.

It is clear from Google’s latest tools and changes that the company is clearly targeting younger people. While these new features do not necessarily link to Google’s services that are not so popular among people, this was not previously the case.

The biggest change to Google Search, according to TechCrunch, is how it will present information to users for some of its search results. The information boxes have been revamped, and no longer what they used to be. Google, according to TechCrunch, “will pull in a variety of information from various sources and in a range of formats.”

“This builds on our launches over the last year of introducing this really browsable visual-first results as well as continuous scroll on mobile,” noted VP and GM of Search Cathy Edwards, in a briefing per TechCrunch.

Search results on Google Search have significantly improved in the last decades; but surely there are rooms for improvement. Three years ag0, Google launched a new update. The update, which perhaps, is the most significant in the last couple of years, will improve how natural results are presented.

Underlining how search queries over the years have transformed and how Google has been able to improve Search to meet the heavy demands from users, the company explained why it is important to improve on understanding of natural search queries.

This will be achieved by applying a neural network-based technique known as Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers or BERT for short. BERT according to Google, “enables anyone to train their own state-of-the-art question answering system.”

