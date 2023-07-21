Google Restricts Internet Access to Some Employees

Share the joy

Google Wants Employees to Work Sans Internet Access

Google is starting a new program where some of its employees will not use or are restricted to internet access. The tech giant chose over 2,500 employees to participate. But it revised the program to enable employees to opt out and open it to volunteers.

Participants will have to work on desktops with no Internet access. But they can use internal web-based tools and some sites owned by Google, including Google Drive and Gmail. But some workers who require the Internet to accomplish their job would get exceptions.

Some participants will have no root access. It means that they cannot run admin commands to do things, like install software.

Why Google Is Doing this Program?

The company is running it to lower the risk of cyberattacks. Malicious actors frequently target Googlers or people who work at Google. With just one compromised device, the attackers can easily access user data and infrastructure code. It is enough to cause a major incident.

Limiting Internet access can have the potential to reduce cyber attacks. For instance, employees may inadvertently visit malicious sites or download harmful files. By restricting their access, Google can easily mitigate these risks.

Many cyberattacks involve social engineering techniques that trick employees into revealing sensitive information or downloading malware. Limiting access to social media and other online platforms can reduce the success of these attacks.

Furthermore, some malware spreads through infected sites or malicious downloads. Restricting access can limit the chances of malware infiltrating the network.

Restricting their Internet access can also help protect sensitive company information from being leaked or exposed online.

The Challenges

But there are challenges to this program. For instance, employees’ productivity may be hindered. This is especially true for employees who need internet resources to perform their duties effectively.

Restricting access might also hinder their ability to stay up-to-date with industry trends and developments.

Excessively strict internet restrictions could also lead to dissatisfaction among employees and may push them to circumvent security measures, inadvertently creating more vulnerabilities.

However, this program may help Google and other tech companies that are facing sophisticated cyberattacks.

Last week, Chinese intelligence hacked into Microsoft email accounts from two dozen government agencies.

The Department of State has detected malicious activity. It took steps to secure its systems and will continue to monitor closely and quickly respond to further activities.

Google is also preparing to roll out various AI tools. Thus, it is trying to boost its security. The company has been striving to contain leaks.

The company has a massive user base. It serves billions of users across its various services. This large user base makes it an attractive target for cybercriminals seeking to access valuable personal data.

The company also collects and stores a vast amount of user data, including personal information, search history, email content, and more. This data can be used for various malicious purposes, like identity theft, phishing attacks, and targeted advertising.

Successfully attacking Google would yield significant notoriety for the attackers, making it a desirable target for hackers seeking recognition or to send a message.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

