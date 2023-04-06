Google requires Android apps to let you delete your account and data

Share the joy

A new Play Store requirement introduced by Google will call for Android apps to include a “readily discoverable option” to delete your account, both within the app and online.

The firm claims that the modification intends to provide users “greater clarity and control over their in-app data” in a blog post published on Wednesday.

Google is making sure that customers won’t have to redownload an app after removing it before asking for the deletion of their account by enforcing the restriction. It will apply to Android apps that allow you to create an account.

A field that directs users to the website for account termination will show up by the corporation to the Google Play Store.

The policy has a few limitations that developers should be aware of. Developers must remove users’ data along with their accounts unless they have “legitimate reasons” to maintain it, according to the regulation. It states expressly that allowing a user to temporarily deactivate or freeze their account won’t be sufficient to meet it. (That also includes any security or legal restrictions. Nevertheless, developers will have to be transparent about how they store user data.)

It won’t take effect right away. This is a significant update that might require some developers to put in some effort.

According to the business, the “first step” will call for developers to expand on their data destruction procedures by December 7th using Google’s current data safety form.

Developers will be able to request an extension until May 31st, 2024. Users will be able to see how an Android app manages account and data deletion “early next year.”

Google is not the first business to adopt these criteria. Apple announced a similar policy in October 2021, and it became effective in June 2022.

Similar conditions and requirements apply to the App Store rule. It does not specify that customers must also be able to terminate their accounts online.

