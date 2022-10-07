Google renews partnership with Major League Baseball

Share the joy

Google Cloud and Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced their expanded, multi-year, strategic partnership. It aims to keep on innovating MLB’s media products and properties, such as MLB.TV and other media platforms.

Photo by Wendy Wei on Pexels.com

MLB has chosen Google Cloud as its cloud provider to fast-track its delivery. It will offer more real-time and personalized experiences for baseball fans worldwide.

The partnership will have MLB use the full Google Cloud suite of products: Anthos, BigQuery, Cloud Armor, Looker, and more. It includes Google Cloud Media APIs—critical components to produce live and on-demand video workflows.

MLB will also pilot Google Cloud’s Media CDN. It provides a modern, extensible platform to deliver immersive experiences like YouTube.

Media CDN will allow MLB.TV to deliver live action, commentary and archival content with scale, security, and performance.

The Partnership

The expanded partnership will enable MLB to continue reaching baseball fans in new and more dynamic ways by focusing on the following areas:

Enhanced Video Experiences: In the streaming era, direct-to-consumer digital media experiences continue to grow in popularity as more audiences primarily consume content online. MLB’s decision to expand its partnership with Google Cloud will enable the creation of even more innovative and engaging content for the league’s media products, including MLB.TV. MLB will leverage Google Cloud’s global infrastructure and solutions such as Media CDN and Media APIs to drive this innovation.

Expected to be powered in large part by Google Cloud, MLB’s media supply chain will enable the flexible creation, management, and distribution of content. This will help MLB stream content at faster speeds, with minimal latency, and provide seamless packaging of content for consumers. It will also be able to securely deliver video experiences to a multitude of end points across the world. Personalized Fan Experiences: Leveraging Google Cloud’s extensive expertise in data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), MLB will gain real-time insights to continue improving the fan viewing experience. For example, MLB will be able to continue organizing and tagging its vast historical collection of baseball footage in the Major League Baseball Film & Video Archive, which will allow archivists a more seamless process and keep making it easier for fans to search and view highlights from the past on platforms like MLB Film Room. MLB will also be able to provide more personalized viewing experiences and recommendations based on Google Cloud’s AI models.

The Leaders

“Major League Baseball has been a clear leader in digital media for decades, bringing unforgettable moments to homes, offices, and fans across the world for the last 20 years,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

“We look forward to starting the next chapter of our partnership with the league to further advance its media offerings for years to come by using our data-driven capabilities, AI and ML, and secure global infrastructure.”

“Google Cloud has been an outstanding partner to baseball, helping us innovate platforms that provide our fans with exceptional real-time experiences, from Statcast to Film Room,” said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

“With their leading expertise in everything from data analytics to machine learning, this partnership provides us with an unmatched extension of technological resources. Now we can continue collaborating with Google Cloud as a means of further delivering unparalleled digital experiences for our fans.”

