Google releases new insights on consumption trends in Google Ads

The COVID-19 pandemic not only changed social media usage, but also online shopping trends. It has been harder for marketers to catch up with the changes in their target audiences. And it has altered how they optimize their campaigns.

To avoid overwhelming the marketers, Google has added new insights for emerging trends in Google Ads.

The insights come from Google users’ online search activity. It will inform marketers what shopping and discovery shifts happened in their field. With this, they can update their ads to align with the demand.

The trend charts will emphasize growing search interests in your sector. It includes more details to help you take the best opportunities.

“Consumer demand continues to change, and it’s more important than ever for marketers to keep up. For example, at the start of the pandemic, searches for “curbside pickup” increased by over 3000%. Earlier this year, we saw a surge for “staycations,” and now, we’re seeing a surge for “watch party.” We’ve heard from many of you that you need more insights like these to inform your business and marketing decisions. That’s why we rolled out the Insights page (beta) last year in select countries to help businesses stay on top of emerging trends. Starting today, the Insights page is available to all advertisers globally,” explains Google.

Many advertisers who participated in the beta test of the new insights had positive results. It has encouraged Google to carry on with a broader release.

Some Recommendations

Google recommends marketers to do the following:

Review keyword, budget and bidding strategy recommendations to optimize your account for emerging trends

Use broad match and Smart Bidding to help reach the right customers at the right value

Use Keyword Planner for keyword ideas based on the emerging trends in your account

Plan inventory, promotions, and landing pages based on trending search interest

The search giant is adding a new process to optimize recommendations automatically to marketers’ campaigns. These are all based on the developing trends and online search behaviors.

Marketers can pick from several automated optimizations. Then, Google will apply it to their campaigns.

“This means that every time our algorithms detect an opportunity to improve a campaign, brands can implement these recommendations instantly, enabling them to be fast and helpful for their consumers and save time,” says Google.

How effective it will be for your campaign depends on how extensive your experiments are, as it varies with each campaign.

Google is lending a hand by continually improving its systems. They will help identify key elements that open new windows of opportunity.