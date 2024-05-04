Google Play Store is widely rolling out a new Government app badge

Share the joy

Google is rolling out a new government app badge to all users on the Play Store. The new badge will hopefully help to identify official Android apps.

The government badge, according to 9to5google, will be accompanied by a building icon that will show up in the main Apps feed, search results, and listings. It will be highly visible next to an app’s rating. Tapping the badge will provide a brief explanation: “Official government—Play verified this app is affiliated with a government entity.”

When launched, the label will appear on official state and federal government apps in the following countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Examples of some US government apps that are likely to carry the badge include NASA, FEMA, and IRS2Go.

Google has been testing the badge for a couple of months now with over 3,000 government apps. The government, according to the report, has been working with the developers of the apps to get the badge ready, and now seems set to roll it out to a wider audience in those countries.

This update is a huge win-win for government-owned apps. It is also a bold and big step towards helping users identify genuine government-approved apps, which can sometimes be a thorn in the flesh.

Hopefully, this approach is extended to other countries in the very near future.

In 2019, Google took a bold step towards curbing the excesses of some of the loan apps on the Play Store. For the record, not all loan apps are worth it—some or even most of them are not worth it. To this end, Google rejigged and published new rules to guide how apps use its Play Store.

The aim is to prevent predatory loan apps from taking advantage of unsuspecting users who may be fooled into using these apps without prior knowledge of some not-so clear rules.

Prior to that update, the rules guiding the use of these apps were not specific—leaving room for loopholes. Now, the new published rules have now been made to be more specific. The rules are now clearer, and users now understand what they are getting into when downloading and using the apps.

