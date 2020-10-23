Google Play Music is Officially Ending – What Alternatives You Can Use?

When you open the app, you will see a page telling you that Google Play Music is no longer available.

Source: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/google-play-music/icppfcnhkcmnfdhfhphakoifcfokfdhg

In August, Google announced that it’s going to shut down Google Play Music to push the newer YouTube Music app. At that time, Google gave users a deadline to make the switch.

Google stated that it will replace Google Play Music completely with YouTube Music in December 2020. If you’re a user of the soon-to-be-defunct app, you need to export your music file from the old app to YouTube Music before the end date.

Recently, some users stated that they could no longer access the web portal of the Play Music app. They are prompted to transfer their data to YouTube Music. On Reddit, some users confirmed that they can’t access the service.

The issue started in September for users in New Zealand and South Africa. As some users are losing the ability to stream music from the GPM app, it indicates that Google is at its final stage of migrating its users to the new app.

If you have not started migrating your playlists, uploads, and purchases, make sure to do it now through the YouTube Music migration tool. Or you may use Google Takeout export.

Is YouTube Play Music a Good Alternative?

Before announcing the shutting down of Google Play Music in December 2020, Google is busy working to add more functionalities to YouTube Music. It’s especially true to its free version.

The YTM Android Auto and CarPlay apps used to require a paid premium membership to access the apps. Free users couldn’t access any feature of the YTM.

Now, free users can access and play the tracks they have uploaded. It’s a big addition to the list of features.

Although there are impressive features of YTM, its library is still not as large as Apple Music or Spotify. Thus, if you’re not satisfied with it, you can use alternatives to YTM.

One great alternative is Pandora. Over the years, it has improved greatly. Its Pandora Premium lets you download stations for offline listening.

It also enables you to listen to any song that you want. You can search for it and the app will play it.

If you don’t like Pandora, then Spotify is your better option. It’s one of the most preferred music streaming services.

It lets you listen to any song you like. If you wish to have a list of songs from different albums or artists, you can by creating a playlist.

Spotify has a free version. But the free version plays ads in-between songs. Your ability to skip songs is limited. However, if you sign up for its Premium service, you don’t have to listen to its ads.

You can also download songs so you can listen to them even without an Internet connection.

Another alternative is Apple Music. This, too, has a large music-streaming library. With that in mind, you can surely find your favorite music or artists. It also lets you download songs for offline listening. However, it doesn’t have a free version but it does provide a free trial.