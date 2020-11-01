Google Play experimenting with similar apps comparison

Image Credit: https://www.androidpolice.com/2020/10/28/google-compares-similar-apps-head-to-head-in-new-play-store-experiment/

The Google Play Store is again experimenting with a new feature that lets you compare two similar apps. The side by side direct comparison of two apps on the store allows you to easily make up your mind based on features and other needs.

To this end, a new “Compare apps” section has been created that shows up on individual app listings close to the bottom of the page. When it appears, it displays popular apps similar to the current listing, comparing them based on features, ease of use, and others.

Of course users are often left with reviews from experienced people who may have previously used these apps, adding a comparison section makes choosing the right apps easier. The Google Play Store is a place where you find tons of apps to download; but deciding between two or more apps is one of the most difficult things to do.

We still do not know if this will be widely rolled out soon, but this is one of those experiments one would love to see get the greenlight at the end of the day.

As Android Police reports, there is nothing to suggest that a wider roll out would happen soon.

In other news, Google finally brought Driving Mode to Google Assistant on Android. The feature was first made mention of during Google’s I/O developers conference in 2019. The UI, however, looks somewhat different from what it looked like the first time it was showcased at the conference.

The feature has started showing up on some users’ phone–a huge sign that it could soon be widely available. To see if you can use the new Driving Mode on your phone, simply open Google Maps and right from the navigation settings menu, select “Google Assistant settings.” Howe, if it is not enabled, you will be taken straight to the main Assistant settings section.

Before then, Google Maps welcomed a new feature that lets you pay for parking within the app. The feature, which is in partnership with Passport, is currently only available in Austin, and Texas, and will soon be widely available.

Google’s partnership with Passport, a transportation software company, will enable people in those two cities to pay for parking directly from Google Maps. The feature has already rolled out in the aforementioned cities.

Drivers will now have the option to pay for parking with Google Pay as they approach their destination. This can be done while navigating with Google Maps on iOS and Android. You can also visit pay.google.com/parking to pay directly from your phone’s browser.