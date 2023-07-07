Google Pixel’s custom Tensor chips pushed back to 2025

Share the joy

When it came to producing chips, Google was late to the party. Apple, Samsung, and Huawei were among the early adopters. Even though Google built Tensor chips, they are still based on Samsung’s Exynos models.

According to people familiar with the topic who spoke to The Information, Google is actually working on new bespoke chipsets for Pixel phones. One of these chips may not see the daylight this year. The chipset in question is “Redondo,” after the rumored Tensor G4. And it was set to power the Pixel 9 series.

According to The Information, a former Google executive claimed that problems between the American and Indian teams, as well as a high worker turnover rate, contributed to the chip’s difficulty in construction. They also stated that this was not the first time the search giant has canceled Tensor chips. There had been a number in the previous two years.

Because of this decision, Google will continue to use semi-custom chipsets manufactured by Samsung in its Pixel phones for the coming year. However, because the Redondo chipset will not release this year, Google has alternative plans with another CPU codenamed “Laguna.” It will come from a 3nm technology and possibly dubbed Tensor G5, with a delivery date of 2025.

When it arrives on Pixel phones, the Tensor G5 will offer significant benefits since Google will have complete control over the chipset. However, ARM-designed CPUs and GPUs will continue to rely on other chipmakers.

Samsung Semiconductor, which manufactures current-generation Tensor chipsets, will most likely lose to TSMC for future Tensor chipset production.

Last year, Qualcomm employed Samsung Semiconductor to manufacture the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — a chipset renowned for relatively poor performance and overheating concerns — before switching to TSMC for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 later in the year. The differences were dramatic, and it’s completely feasible that future Tensor processors may experience similar enhancements.

As previously said, this step implies that Google might ideally develop its own Tensor chips with contemporary and improved power efficiency chipsets to power future Pixel phones.

