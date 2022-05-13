Google Pixel Watch is Coming

Share the joy

Google announced it during the Google I/O conference.

Pixel Watch with Health-Tracking Features

This is a long-awaited smartwatch from Google. The company announced it to further its expansion into hardware.

Although it did announce it during the conference, it didn’t reveal more details during the device’s fall launch.

Before the announcement, there were leaks circulated online. Google didn’t confirm that it was going to make a new smartwatch. But because of those leaks, everyone knew that it was making one to compete with Apple Watch.

When it was announced recently, though, it was hardly a surprise. Then again, it didn’t provide more details. But Google provided a great look at the Pixel Watch.

The Design

The Pixel Watch will have a round design. It has a tactile crown and a side button. Think of it as a round Apple Watch.

The smartwatch will run on Wear OS software and includes some of the exciting health-tracking features of Fitbit.

This is Google’s significant move into the market. Google is a newcomer. Apple is one of the leaders in the industry. Samsung, too, is in the lead and has been selling smartwatches for many years now.

Google sees this new smartwatch as a vital step to building its Pixel brand and integrating it into a full ecosystem. That is, Google has a Pixel phone, Pixel buds, YouTube Music and Pixel Watch. Clearly, Google is a head-on competitor to Apple.

A Year After Acquiring Fitbit

In January 2021, the company acquired Fitbit for $2.1 billion. Google revealed that when it acquired Fitbit, it was all about the devices and not data. The Fitbit team develops the Pixel Watch. Google isn’t planning yet to merge the two product lines.

In that case, Pixel Watch and Fitbit smartwatches will complement one another. If you want a more traditional smartwatch with LTE support and health tracking features, you might opt for Pixel Watch. If you care more about battery life and fitness, then Fitbit Charge might be a good fit.

Google wants consumers to pick what’s best for them.

What Features to Look Forward To?

There are tons of them. One is the Active Zone Minutes. It’s a feature that measures the time spent during exercise. It will be on the Pixel Watch. It will also have a feature that can track sleep and monitor your heart rate.

In the future, the company will be adding more Fitbit features to the Pixel Watch. In that case, Pixel Watch will become the most advanced health sensor. That’s at least the goal of Google.

Pixel Watch, unfortunately, is compatible only with Android. But Fitbit products can be paired with iPhones. Google stated that it has no plans yet of cutting support for users of iOS on Fitbit products. For now, compatibility is vital for the Fitbit lineup. After all, many Fitbit owners are using iPhones.

Other popular features of Google will also be part of the Pixel Watch. These would include Maps, Google Assistant and Wallet. It also comes with customizable bands.

